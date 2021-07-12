High-speed solar storm may hit Earth today: Mobile signals, GPS, satellite TVs may be impacted

A high-speed solar storm is approaching the Earth and will hit the planet today. The high-speed solar storm is approaching the planet at a speed of 1.6 million kilometer/s, as per spaceweather.com.
As a result, wind speeds could reach 600 km/s, leading to geomagnetic storms and high latitude auroras.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has classified this storm as G-1 or 'minor'. "THE SOLAR WIND IS COMING: Later today, a high-speed stream of solar wind is expected to hit Earth's magnetic field. Flowing from an equatorial hole in the sun's atmosphere, wind speeds could top 500 km/s. Full-fledged geomagnetic storms are unlikely, but lesser geomagnetic unrest could spark high latitude auroras," spaceweather.com said.
A geomagnetic storm is likely to hit Earth today. This natural phenomenon takes place when a major disturbance takes place in the Earth's magnetosphere, when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind that produces major changes in the currents, plasmas, and fields in the Earth's magnetosphere.
The natural event can lead to disturbance in mobile phone signals and impact GPS navigation and satellite TVs. This event can also lead to transformers blowing up due to the highly condensed electrical energy within them.
