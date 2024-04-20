Indian student found dead in U.S. linked to 'Blue Whale Challenge' game, investigations reveal

An Indian student studying in the first year at the University of Massachusetts was found dead in March. As per the latest details emerging from the investigation into the student's death, it has been alleged that the student possibly died by suicide.

According to the officials, the 20-year-old student was reportedly participating in the 'Blue Whale Challenge' of the Blue Whale game, an online game which is also infamous for its nickname, 'suicide game.'

A spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney said the case is now being investigated as "apparent suicide," a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney said.

Earlier, the student's death was being reported as a murder under which he was misidentified as a student from Boston University. Reports claimed that the student was robbed and the body was found in a car in a jungle.

What is the 'Blue Whale Challenge'?

The 'Blue Whale Challenge' is a dangerous online game that encourages children and teenagers to complete a series of tasks over a period of 50 days, with the final task being to take their own life.

The game targets vulnerable individuals who may be struggling with mental health issues or feelings of isolation.

In India, there have been several cases of children and teenagers who have died by suicide after allegedly playing the Blue Whale Challenge.

One of the most high-profile cases was the death of a 14-year-old boy in Mumbai in 2017, who reportedly jumped off the terrace of a building after completing the tasks in the game. A similar case was reported in Kerala too around that time.