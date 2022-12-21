Jeff Bezos surprises girlfriend Lauren Sanchez with a lavish dinner on her birthday; check photos here

Billionaire Jeff Bezos threw an intimate birthday dinner earlier this month for his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Lauren, 53, has now revealed the surprise dinner in an Instagram post. She took to Instagram on Monday and shared glimpses from her birthday celebrations that included a party hosted by her friend Laura Andreessen, and the “intimate dinner” organised by Bezos.

Sanchez, a TV host who turned to helicopter pilot and camerawoman, celebrated her birthday on December 19. The video montage she shared was accompanied by the caption that revealed Laura Andreessen, wife of billionaire investor Marc Andreessen, who hosted a birthday lunch for her in Los Angeles' posh Malibu area. There was a helicopter cake which served as a nod to Sanchez’s career as a helicopter pilot, along with a poem that Andreessen wrote for her. Sanchez wore a blue outfit for the celebration.

The lunch took place on December 8 and the birthday celebrations continued when a lavish dinner was hosted by Jeff Bezos for Sanchez over the weekend, for which she wore a black dress, the Daily Mail reported. The couple can be seen celebrating with close friends and family in the pictures. Sanchez even revealed that the Amazon founder gave an emotional and funny speech during the party.

“I just wanted to express my gratitude for the amazing experiences and love that I’ve received for my birthday,” wrote Sanchez.

She said, “First and foremost, I was blessed to have such an incredible birthday celebration thrown by my dear friend Laura Andreeseen. Then…my love surprised me with an intimate dinner where he gave a speech that had everyone in the room laughing and crying.”

Sanchez also mentioned her children in the post. “Each had their own special way of saying happy birthday," she noted.

