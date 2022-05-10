‘Truly a wonder of the world’: Elon Musk talks about his 2007 Taj Mahal visit

Billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter and reminisced his visit to the Taj Mahal in 2007, and called it a true wonder of the world.

While replying to a handle named History Defined, Musk wrote, “It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world.” History Defined shared a picture of the façade at the Red Fort in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Musk’s mother and supermodel Maye Musk retweeted his tweet and shared an anecdote. She wrote, “In 1954, your grandparents flew to the Taj Mahal from South Africa, on their way to Australia. The only people to ever do this trip in a single-engine propeller plane, without a radio or GPS. Their motto “Live dangerously…. Carefully.””

In 1954, your grandparents flew to the Taj Mahal from South Africa, on their way to Australia. The only people to ever do this trip in a single-engine propeller plane, without a radio or GPS. Their motto “Live dangerously…. carefully.” https://t.co/JG4WQ7TbjF pic.twitter.com/YoOJP3HtSp — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) May 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma replied to Musk’s tweet about visiting the Taj Mahal in 2007. Sharma asked Musk when Tesla will deliver its vehicles at the Taj. He said, “It will be an incredible challenge for Tesla to build FSD for India. We are known to be the most unruly road users. That said, when are you coming here to deliver first Tesla here at The Taj?”

It will be an incredible challenge for Tesla to build FSD for India.

We are known to be the most unruly road users ☺️

That said, when are you coming here to deliver first @Tesla here at The Taj ? 🙏🏼 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 9, 2022

Sharma's tweet comes after Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla's tweet urging Musk to invest in India for large scale production of Tesla cars in the country if his $44 billion Twitter deal does not materialise. Poonawalla tweeted, “Hey Elon Musk just in case you don’t end up buying Twitter, do look at investing some of that capital in INDIA for high-quality large-scale manufacturing of Tesla cars. I assure you this will be the best investment you’ll ever make.”

Musk's Tesla has been trying to foray into the Indian market but has been caught up in discussions regarding high import duty. The government wants Musk to manufacture his cars in the country rather than import them here.

Also read: Adar Poonawalla urges Elon Musk to invest in India for manufacturing Tesla cars

Also read: Elon Musk’s latest tweet stumps netizens