Share Market Live Updates: Market gives thumbs up to Budget 2021, Sensex jumps 1,600 point; Nifty above 14K

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on Union Budget 2021: In a bold move, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rose sharply over 3% each on Monday, as market participants reacted positively to the announcemnts by Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman in Union Budget 2021. BSE benchmark index S&P Sensex, traded 1,450 points higher at 47,746 and NSE Nifty 50 index gained 405 points to 14,040. This was once in a life time jump seen on Budget day, with Sensex and Nifty rising over 3% each. Almost all the sectors were trading in green territory today, rising in the range of 3-6%. Gains in banking, real estate and financial stocks, were capped by losses in IT and pharma stocks. Last Friday, S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 588.59 points or 1.26% to 46,285.77. The Nifty 50 index lost 182.95 points or 1.32% to 13,634.60. With no major boost for industry, budget 2020 had failed to cheer the Dalal street as the market witnessed its biggest fall on February 1 since 2009. On last year's budget announcement, Sensex had crashed 2.43% and closed right below 40K, as investors lost around Rs 3.6 lakh crore of wealth on BSE.

Union budget 2021

1.00 PM: Markets gives once in a lifetime reacction on Budget day

BSE benchmark index S&P Sensex, traded 1,450 points higher at 47,746 and NSE Nifty 50 index gained 405 points to 14,040. This was once in a life time jump seen on Budget day, with Sensex and Nifty rising over 3% each. Almost all the sectors were trading in green territory today, rising in the range of 2-3%.

12. 47 PM: Budget 2021 announcment outlook

Suraj Malik, Partner - Transaction Tax, BDO India said," Simplified regime for one-person company will encourage start-ups and entrepreneurs to do business under a corporate structure in an organised and structured manner that can help them to scale and grow."

He added," An Institutional framework to buy investment grade corporate bonds along with new AMC to take up stressed debt from banks together would help in bringing in liquidity to debt markets and facilitate faster debt resolution for stressed assets.

Nitesh Mehta, Partner - Transaction Tax, BDO India said," Decriminalisation of offences under LLP regulations and enhancing thresholds and criteria for small company and one person company is yet another step by the government to improve ease of doing business in India."

12. 45 PM: Quote on Health & Well Being sector allocation in Budget

Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research said," Health & well space was allocated an amount of 2,23,846 cr as against 94,452 cr in 2020 which is a 137 percent jump. The pandemic has thrown spotlight on this sector. The FM has proposed to set up 15 emergency health centers. India already has 2 vaccines available. Expectation of 2 or more vaccines ahead is expected to add comfort. The PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana will support 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban health missions. The need for infrastructure development has also been addressed and an outlay of 64,180 crore has been provided over 6 years. The substantial increase in investment would strengthen institutions and improve existing conditions for the better. This increased allocation and push from the government would enable India to emerge as a global leader on both R&D and infrastructure front."

12. 41 PM: Govt proposes to launch securities market code, says FM

The government on Monday proposed to launch a unified securities market code.

The securities market code will include the Sebi Act, Depositories Act and Government Securities Act, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget for 2021-22 in Parliament.

In addition, the capital markets watchdog, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), will be notified as regulator for a gold exchange, she added.

Towards investor protection, the Finance Minister proposed to introduce an investor charter as a right for investors in all financial products.

(PTI)

12. 40 PM: PSU Bank rise over 5% on divestment

Shares of public sector bank rose up to 3 per cent after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2021 speech, proposed divestment and bank recapitalisation plan to boost banking sector. Shares of central Bank of India rose over 5 per cent, followed by SBI, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, among others. The Nifty PSU Bank index was up about 3 per cent.

12. 34 PM: India 2021 Budget outlook

Suraj Malik, Partner - Transaction Tax, BDO India said,"Consolidation of several securities laws into a single code will provide certainty and stability to deepen and strengthen Indian capital and debt markets

Nitesh Mehta, Partner - Transaction Tax, BDO India added," The proposal to have Stressed Asset Resolution ARC and Management Company can reduce the stress on the banks and can be a game changer. One will have to wait to see how effective this proposal will be."

12. 30 PM: Infrastructure outlook from Budget announcement

Mahesh Singhi, Founder & MD, Singhi Advisors said,"Even as the government navigates the tightrope of balancing economic growth and addressing fiscal concerns, a hike in infrastructure spending by FM Nirmala Sitharaman in budget 2021 holds the potential to propel the Indian economy on a high growth trajectory. Provisioning an outlay of Rs 1.18 lakh crore for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to bolster road infrastructure and build additional economic corridors will lead to large-scale employment generation, facilitate much-needed connectivity and mobility between different states of the country and optimize freight transportation costs. The proposal to enable entry of FPIs into debt financing of InvITs will boost global and domestic investor sentiments in the country's infrastructure sector and open new funding avenues for the sector. The move holds the potential to position India as a dominant player in the global infrastructure segment."

12. 30 PM: Key highlights from Budget

-FY22 Fiscal Deficit pegged at 6.8% of GDP. Fiscal Deficit will reach below 4.5% by FY26 and hope to get to back to fiscal consolidation path by FY26

-FM proposes record sum of Rs 1,10,055 crore for Railways of which Rs 1,07,100 crores is for capital expenditure

-Govt to infuse Rs 20,000 crore into public sector banks in 2021-22

-FM says NITI Aayog to be asked to work on next list of CPSEs for disinvestment

12. 27 PM: Market update

BSE benchmark index S&P Sensex, traded 750 points higher at 47,026 and NSE Nifty 50 index gained 180 points to 13,825.

12.23 PM: Nine of 10 most valued firms take over Rs 3.96 lakh cr hit in m-cap

The combined market valuation of nine of the top 10 valued domestic companies eroded by a whopping Rs 3,96,629.40 crore last week in tandem with a weak broader market, where Reliance Industries Limited NSE -1.84 % took the biggest hit.

In the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 2,592.77 points or 5.30 per cent due to profit-booking ahead of the Union Budget.

Only ICICI Bank managed to witness addition in its market valuation the holiday-truncated last week. Its valuation rose by Rs 2,397.43 crore to Rs 3,70,773.35 crore.

12. 15PM: Insurance stocks gain

Shares of insurance stocks surged after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2021 speech in the Parliament, announced hike in foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the sector to attract more foreign funds. The FDI limit for insurance sector has been raised to 74 per cent.

12. 11PM: Asian shares surge

Asian stock markets gained Monday after coronavirus vaccine maker AstraZeneca agreed to increase supplies to Europe amid rising worries about the disease.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Shanghai declined after surveys showed Chinese manufacturing weakened in January.

On Friday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.9% after GameStop, a video game vendor, and some other shares that were expected to decline were sent soaring by day traders. Other investors said hedge funds that bet against those stocks were losing money and selling other shares.

12. 07 PM:Budget 2021 outlook and view

Expressing views on the Budget 2021, Manoj Purohit, Partner and Leader- Financial Services Tax, BDO India said," To ease access of finance and augment funds for the infra sector, the proposal of providing FPIs an entry into debt financing of REITs and InvITs will open up a large source of fresh funding for the infrastructure and real estate sectors. This will also open up a new avenue for FPIs to invest in a growing market like India. Increase in FDI limits from 49% to 74 % for the insurance sector is a welcome step and will help insurance companies to raise funds to ensure their solvency is maintained in line with growing business needs. This will also augment foreign inflows and help attract more foreign companies."

12. 05 PM: Budget outlook

Suraj Malik, Partner - Transaction Tax, BDO India said,"Budget Tablet with focus on six key pillars appears to be a well targeted booster dose pill for stimulating the economy. The current buoyancy in capital markets provides an ideal backdrop that can be leveraged for divestment and the proposed National Monetisation Pipeline for brownfield infrastructure projects."

12.03 PM: Key announcements in Budget

-Capital expenditure budget to increase to Rs 5.54 lakh cr in FY'22 from Rs 4.39 lakh cr in RE for FY'21

-Government to bring LIC IPO in 2022. " In 2021-22 we would also bring the IPO of LIC for which I am bringing the requisite amendments in this session itself," FM added.

-Govt proposes investor charter across financial products

-Record Rs 1,10,055 crore provided for railways, of which Rs 1,07,100 cr for capital expenditure in 2021-22, says FM

-FM allocates Rs 65,000 cr for road, highway projects in Kerala, Rs 3,400 cr for Assam

-Govt to introduce bill to set up development financial institution with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore

11. 55 AM:Textile stocks rise as Budget proposes textiles park scheme

Shares of textile stocks rose up to 3 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange after Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman announced in the Union Budget 2021 that seven textiles parks will be developed in the country.

11. 50 AM: Rupee rises 8 paise to 72.88

The rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 72.88 per US dollar on Monday's opening trade, ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22 presentation in Parliament.

The domestic unit opened at 72.89 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market and inched higher to 72.88, rising 8 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 72.96 against the American currency.

11. 46 AM: Market rises further on budget announcement

In a volatile trading session, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rose sharply on Monday, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman initiated the announcement of Union Budget 2021. BSE benchmark index S&P Sensex, traded 800 higher at 47,097 and NSE Nifty 50 index gained 215 points to 13,850.

11. 41 AM: Auto stocks surge on scrappage policy

Auto stocks rose upto 2 per cent after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman announced scrappage policy. Government vehicles older than 15 years will also be scrapped as per the vehicle scrappage policy. The BSE Auto index was up 1.10 per cent at 22,355.06.

Reacting to the news, shares M&M rose over 2 per cent, followed by Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti and Bajaj Auto among others.

11. 33 AM: Highlights from budget 2021

-FM announces Jal Jeevan mission with outlay of Rs 2.87 lakh crore for 4,378 urban local bodies

-Proposes introduction of Aatmanirbhar health prog with an outlay of Rs 64,180 cr

-7 textile parks to be established over 3 years

-Govt to provide Rs 35,000 cr for Covid-19 vaccination in 2021-22; committed to providing more funds, says FM

-Budget proposals rest on 6 pillars, including health and well-being; physical and financial capital, says FM

-Rs 25,000 crore announced for highways in poll-bound West Bengal

-Vehicle scrapping policy- After 20 years for personal vehicle and 15 years for commercial vehicles

11. 28 AM: : Healthcare stocks trade flat

Shares of healthcare stocks were trading flat with negative bias on the Bombay Stock Exchange despite budgetary allocation of Rs 64,000 crore for healthcare schemes. The BSE Healthcare was down 0.10 per cent at 20,608.04.

11. 22 AM: Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (BIRET) IPO

Reliance Research said in its report today," BIRET is to be the third REIT to get listed in India after Mindspace and Embassy REITs. The REIT instrument is most popular in global markets, where REITs usually invest in ready-to-use or leased-out properties acquisitions and reduce gestation periods. Notably, REITs must be looked at cash flow perspective and BIRET generated cumulatively Rs11.4bn FCF through FY18-1HFY21. Given substantial reduction in debt level after fund raising, we expect saving on finance cost should aid the company to generate positive net distributable cash flows (NDCF) from FY22E onwards. However, the NAV per unit as on 1HFY21 is estimated at Rs311 (13% premium from issue price). Further, the company expects NDCF to the tune of Rs6.6bn and Rs7bn in FY22E and FY23E, respectively which offer yield of ~8%. Hence, we recommend SUBSCRIBE from long-term perspective."

11. 14 AM: Nifty technical support and resistance for today

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking said,"Now, looking at the weekly time frame close below '5-EMA' along with 'Shooting Star' pattern on Monthly chart, the Nifty is possibly headed towards strong support zone of Weekly '20-EMA' and daily '89-EMA' zone of 13200 - 13000. However, since the Finance Minister is going to present the 'Union Budget' today, the immediate direction would be decided on the actual outcome of the event. But looking at the price structure, we do not expect Nifty to surpass 14000 - 14200 before completing its corrective phase. So if market reacts positively post the event, 13800 - 14000 - 14200 becomes a cluster of resistances and a move towards this should ideally be used to lighten up longs. On the other hand, sooner or later, the Nifty is likely to extend correction towards mentioned levels of 13200 - 13000. Although we have been cautious of late, we believe that a fall towards these supports should be used to accumulate quality propositions in a staggered manner with a broader perspective."

11.05 AM: Budget 2021 begins!

The FM has initiated with the announcement of budget from Parliament. One can watch all the latest updates on the Union Budget on the government's YouTube channel. In this year's budget, the Centre is expected to primarily focus on manufacturing, Atmanirbhar Bharat and healthcare as main themes. Agriculture and infrastructure may also receive a push.

11.01 AM: Market update

BSE benchmark index S&P Sensex, traded 550 higher at 46,850 and NSE Nifty 50 index gained 140 points to 13,775.

On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, ONGC, Titan and HDFC Bank were prominent gainers. Of the Sensex constituents, 16 shares were trading in the green.

10. 57 AM: Sun Pharma Q3 outlook

Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said," Sun Pharma reported another stellar quarter numbers in Q3FY21. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited consolidated revenue from operations for Q3FY21 stood at Rs8,782 crores up by 9.2% YoY from Rs8,038 crores in Q3FY20. Domestic business has done well for the company, the company reported sales growth of 9.4% in domestic business While the USA and emerging market registered a growth of 7% and 4.7% respectively. EBITDA for Q3FY21 stood at Rs2,351 crores up by 36.3% as compared to Rs1724 crores in Q3FY20. Company reported EBITDA margins of 26.8% which are better than last quarter. Profit after tax for the quarter up by 102.8% at Rs1,852 crores in Q3FY21 as compared to Rs913 crores in Q3FY20. In Q3FY21 the company reported PAT margins of 21.1%. Indian formulation business and Rest of world business have done very well for the company, reporting revenue growth of 9.4% and 11.7% respectively. While emerging market businesses struggle to keep the momentum and reported a sales growth of 4.7% only. We expect the company to continue to do well in Indian market and will improve its revenue growth in the USA market as well as the Emerging market. We have a Neutral outlook towards. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited"

10. 42 AM: Gold and silver outlook

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking said," On Monday, Silver price are up around 8 percent in the international markets currently trading at $28.56 per Oz. Gold prices also trading on a positive note at 49560 levels up by 0.47% levels. This rally in silver prices is on account of social media posts urging retail investors to buy silver mining stocks and iShare silver trust, an exchange traded fund backed by silver holdings , leading to retail frenzy, in turn rising prices for the silvery metal

Weakness in dollar and no concrete signs of the additional $1.9 trillion virus relief fund by US further weighed on Gold. As of today Traders can go for buy in Gold at 49300 levels with the stop loss of 49000 levels for the target of 50000 levels. They can also for buy in Silver at 72000 levels with the stop loss of 70500 levels for the target of 74500 levels. In international market gold may test $1900 levels and silver may test $30 levels very soon."

10. 39 AM: Economic outlook for the week

Aishwarya Sonker, in Economics Weekly report from JMFL said,"From violent clashes during the tractor rally on Republic day to steady stock market correction from peaks ahead of the budget, the current week was an eventful one. Farmers cancelled their march to the Parliament on the budget day (1Feb) and the Economic Survey of India 2020-21 was tabled at the Parliament. The Survey emphasized on themes including-countercyclical fiscal policies vs. fiscal rules & sovereign ratings, hike in public spending on health/education, and simplification of reforms and regulations.

Further, the survey predicts a v-shaped recovery with real GDP growth at 11%YoY in FY22, in line with the IMF's sharp upward revision for India's growth trajectory (as the fastest and only major economy growing in 2-digits in 2021). Data releases during the week revealed- i) the Centre's FYTD21 (until Dec'20) fiscal deficit at 145% of BE vs. 132% last year, with a sharp uptick in spending in 3Q, and ii) continued contraction in the eight core industries' output in Dec'20.

Other highlights of the week included- i) Road ministries' proposal to impose a 'Green Tax', ii) release of new guidelines for Covid-19 containment from 1 Feb'21 that allow further opening up of cinemas/swimming pools/exhibitions, and iii) a 2% cut in VAT on petrol, diesel in Rajasthan govt. amidst the all-time high fuel prices. Meanwhile, Forex reserves rose to USD 585.3bn on 22 Jan'21 vs. USD 584.2bn on 15 Jan'21. We look forward to the Union Budget 2021-22 on 1 Feb'21, and then to the RBI's monetary policy on 5 Feb'21. Data releases to watch out for would include GST collections and PMI (manufacturing and services)."

10. 27 AM: Rupee opens higher ahead of Budget

Rupee rises 7 paise to 72.89 against US dollar in early trade, ahead of the announcement of Union Budget 2021.

10. 24 AM: Global market potray mixed trend

Asian markets are trading higher today, as Chinese manufacturing activity in January came in at 51.5.

US markets closed lower on Friday even as weekly unemployment claims dipped below 9,00,000 while personal income rose more than expected in December.

European markets closed lower on Friday as the recent talks on huge retail buying in selected stocks has called for caution. Retail stocks gave up the most.

10. 15 AM: Nifty outlook

Geojit Financial said in its note,"Potential for a reversal or atleast a slow down, as indicated by the doji formed on Thursday, was thrown out of contention by the massive bearish engulfing pattern formed on Friday. The bullish candles seen on 15m candles formed on Friday towards the close could prompt a pull back, which could last till 13800, before resuming the plunge to 13500-13330. Alternatively, direct rise above 13800 would call for 14130."

10. 10 AM: Budget Expectations

The Modi government could consider addressing a few crucial issues that affect farmers across the country in the forthcoming Union budget. Experts say the government may consider announcing a loan waiver scheme to appease farmers across the country.

The Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) has sought financial waivers, a loan moratorium for the sector along with easing of income tax norms in the upcoming Union Budget.

The auto and real estate sectors, which are still struggling, have urged the government to give more tax breaks to citizens, leaving them with higher disposable incomes. The key demands of the real estate sector comprise tax rebate on housing, GST waiver, personal tax relief, extension of interest subvention, easing liquidity for the sector, and infrastructure status for realty.

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) in its recommendations to the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has sought to remove the ban on subvention scheme for home loans. It noted that the ban is not in favour of home buyers as a large proportion of them do not have the capacity to pay both EMIs on their home loans as well as house rents.

10.03 AM: Market update

Besides Budget 2021-2022, macro data, ongoing corporate earnings season and global market performance would also impact stock market trading this week

9. 55 AM: Market to raly on Budget today

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to unveil plans to boost economic growth at the world's second-most populous country when she presents the Federal budget on Monday.

Investors also await growth projections for the upcoming financial year from the annual economic survey which will be presented later in the day.

9. 52 AM: FII action last week

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,930.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,443.20 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 January, provisional data showed.

The weakness in the last five sessions was in line with foreign institutional investors (FII) turning into sellers in domestic securities since January 22. As per experts, the trend is to continue ahead of the budget.

FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 12,731 crore in last five trading sessions. FIIs offloaded shares worth Rs 5,930.66 crore on Friday and Rs 3,712.51 crore on net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.

9. 48 AM: 30-60% drop in these stokcs in pre budget period

Stocks in S&P BSE 500 index that have fallen 10-30% in the pre budget period include stocks like Maruti Suzuki, GMR Infra, HDFC, DLF, M&M Financial, RBL Bank, Vakrangee, and Chennai Petroleum, among others.

9. 43 AM: Market update: volatility continues; top gainers and losers

Considering the fact that the market has seen six consecutive days of fall, market experts feel that the market thhat has continued volatility today could swing in either direction. IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank added 1% to Nifty Bank index today.

HCL Tech, Dr Reddy, Tech Mahindra were among top losers.

9. 40 AM: A new national bank to finance infra projects?

FM may announce a national bank to finance infrastructure projects in the upcoming budget. The FinMin has reportedly prepared a draft of the bill called - the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2020, which will have an authorised capital of one lakh crore rupees and twenty thousand crore rupees as an initial paid-up capital.

9. 33 AM: Stocks to watch today on February 1

Titan, Airtel, ICICI Bank, SJVN, Tata Motors, Cipla among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session

Investors are also awaiting December earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Castrol, Coromandel International, Finolex Industries, Fortis Hospitals, Nerolac Paints, Mastek among others.

9. 23 AM: Opening session: Market starts bullish ahead of budget

As predicted earlier, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Monday, ahead of the announcement of Union Budget 2021. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange recovered and traded higher by 30 points, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today. BSE benchmark index S&P Sensex, traded 300 higher at 46,590 and NSE Nifty 50 index gained 65 points to 13,702.

9. 16 AM: Will govt increase LTCG exemption limit beyond Rs 1 lakh

From a stock markets' point of view, reforming the taxation burden on LTGC and removal of dividend distribution tax have been longstanding expectations of investors. These moves are likely to provide more liquidity in the form of disposable income.

Where some experts have stated that the government is unlikely to revoke or abolish taxes to keep up revenue flows, others are of the view that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget for 2021-22 is likely to increase LTCG exemption limit beyond Rs 1 lakh.

9. 10 AM: Rupee closing

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee appreciated to 72.96 compared with its previous closing of 73.05.

9.09 AM: Q3 Earnings today

Castrol India, Coromandel International, Finolex Industries, Fortis Malar Hospitals, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Mastek, OnMobile Global, Rane Brake Lining, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Subex, Talbros Engineering, Triveni Turbine and Zydus Wellness are among the top companies that are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings.

8. 57 AM: Market reaction on Budget 2020

Markets were nervous after the announcement of the scrapping of dividend distribution tax on companies and cutting taxes for individuals. Announcement of selling govt's stake in Life Insurance Corp. of India also sparked sharp decline in stocks of private insurers. The finance minister pegged the fiscal deficit target for the year 2020/21 at 3.5% of the GDP and revised the country's fiscal deficit target to 3.8% for the current fiscal year.

With no major boost for industry, budget 2020 failed to cheer the Dalal street as the market witnessed its biggest fall on February 1 since 2009. Sensex crashed 2.43% and closed right below 40K, as investors lost around Rs 3.6 lakh crore of wealth on BSE.

8. 44 AM: Market on Budget days

The domestic stock market has witnessed high volatility during most Union Budget announcements in the last 10 years.

Of the last 10 budgets, the stock market has closed lower six times. Twice the indices closed over 1% lower (2012, 2013). This excludes Budget 2020's 2.4% drop in Sensex, the worst budget-day plunge since 2009. On most occasions, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have mostly ended with a muted response after registering high volatility throughout the session.

8. 36 AM: Global market trend today

Amid worries that problems with vaccine rollouts combined with new strains of COVID-19, markets overseas closed in red last week. Asian markets, however, reversed trend and traded higher today.

U.S. stock indexes fell sharply on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson & Johnson hurt sentiment, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge funds and small, retail investors weighed.

In US, worries of a short squeeze grew after an army of retail investors returned to trade shares in GameStop Corp and Koss Corp. The stocks sky-rocketed after brokers including Robinhood eased some of the restrictions they had placed on trading. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission warned both brokerages and social media traders that it was closely monitoring potential wrongdoing.

8. 32 AM: Expectations on Budget day

Angel Broking in its note said," Post the Covid-19 pandemic there are expectations that the budget would contain measures to boost the economy. In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government had undertaken targeted fiscal measures aimed at supporting the most critical sectors given the lack of fiscal space to provide support to the economy in the form of large cash spending. We expect the Union Budget 2021-22 to focus on boosting growth through a combination of higher spending along with targeted tax breaks, which will help boost consumption. We expect continued focus on critical sectors like Housing infrastructure and manufacturing along with continued thrust on boosting the rural economy."

8. 27 AM: Economy Survey 2021-22

The Economic Survey 2020-21, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament on Friday, forecasted robust economic growth of 11% for the fiscal year beginning on 1 April 2021.

The document prepared by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) KV Subramanian stated that the Indian economy is set to contract 7.7% in this fiscal year, the deepest contraction in four decades. The survey also predicted a V-shaped recovery in the next fiscal.

The Indian government may need to continue with an expansionary fiscal stance in order to sustain the recovery in aggregate demand, said the Economic Survey for 2020-21.

The survey, that failed to impress market, added that the soon-to-conclude financial year is likely to see a fiscal slippage and added that the expenditure support provided during the year will impart the required momentum to mid-term growth.

8. 21 AM: Market last week

The Indian benchmark indices witnessed sharp correction last week and as per experts, the share market is expected to remain volatile in this eventful week. In the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 2,592.77 points or 5.30 per cent as investors resorted to profit-booking ahead of the Union Budget. Further this week, key economic data that will release that includes manufacturing PMI, services PMI and GST collections data for January.

On stock market reaction to Budget 2021, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, "In this waning domestic trend, Budget will be the key to provide strength and perform better compared to the rest of the world. Expectations are high that the government should maintain the populist and reformist agenda of maintaining the mass sentiments, deficit discipline and growth in difficult pandemic period."

8. 16 AM: Budget 2021 proceedings to begin at 11 am

Budget 2021 proceedings will begin at 11 am. Last year, Sitharaman had delivered the longest ever budget speech on February 1, 2020. She spoke for 2 hours and 41 minutes. The Union Budget 2021 may well be a "budget like never before", as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman claimed during pre-budget consultations in December. When Sitharaman speaks in Parliament today, she'll have a twin task to deliver -- reviving the economy that was already shaking when Covid-19 hit the country in early 2020 and tackle challenges thrown by the pandemic swiftly.

8.08 AM: Sensex, Nifty may start higher today

Market is awaiting key reforms that could push growth and kickstart the capex cycle in the economy. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange recovered and traded higher by 30 points, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today.

In economic data, Markit Manufacturing PMI for January will be declared today, 1 February 2021. RBI's Monetary Policy Committee will come out with its last bi-monthly policy for the current financial year on Friday.

8:00 AM: Union Budget 2021-22 to dictate market trend

The share market is expected to remain volatile in this eventful week as the Union Budget. The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Union Budget 2021 on February 1, 2021. This would be the eighth Annual Budget under the ruling BJP government, where she will unveil plans to boost the economy battered by COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of the presentation of the Budget, the Economic Survey 2021 was tabled in Parliament on January 29.

