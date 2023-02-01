Budget 2023: Big Budget announcement for Scheduled Tribes! Rs 15,000 cr allocated for PMPBTG Development Mission

Budget 2023: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the Centre will be allocating Rs 15,000 crore to improve the socio-economic condition of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups of India. A focused PMPBTG Development Mission will be launched to provide much need support to the vulnerable tribes in areas of health, clean water and sanitation, basic infrastructure, and sustainable livelihood opportunities, among others.

“To improve social-economic condition of the Particularly Tribal Groups, PMPBTG Development mission will be launched, to saturate PBTG habitations with basic facilities. Safe housing, clean water, road and telecom connectivity will be provided. An amount of Rs. 15,000 crores allocated to implement this across three years,” said Sitharaman.

She added that the fund of Rs 15,000 crore will be made available to implement the scheme in the next three years, which will benefit 3.5 lakh tribals.

Earlier, Sitharaman said that this year’s Budget is the first one for the Amrit Kaal. "The Indian economy is on the right track and heading towards a bright future. India's global profile is rising due to world-class digital infrastructure and proactive role in frontier areas," she said in her Budget 2023 speech.

She added: “Our vision for the 'Amrit Kaal' includes a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy, with strong public finances and a robust financial sector. To achieve this 'jan-bhaagidari' (public participation) through 'sabka saath, sabka prayaas' (efforts by all) is essential."

She said that the government’s focus on development will revolve around seven priorities -- inclusive development, reaching the last mile, agriculture and investment, unleashing potential, green growth, youth power, and the financial sector.