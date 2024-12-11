75 Indians rescued from Syria as rebels take control after collapse of President Bashar Assad's govt

President Bashar Assad ousted from Syria: The government rescued 75 Indian nationals from Syria, two days after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s authoritarian government. The evacuation was coordinated by the embassies of India in Damascus and Beirut, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In a late-night statement, the ministry said, “The Government of India today evacuated 75 Indian nationals from Syria, following recent developments in the country. The evacuees included 44 'zaireen' from Jammu and Kashmir who were stranded at Saida Zainab. All Indian nationals have safely crossed over to Lebanon and will return by available commercial flights to India," it said.

The ministry urged Indian nationals remaining in Syria to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Damascus, and added that the government will monitor the situation closely.

The MEA has also released an emergency helpline number and email ID for help to Indians.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN SYRIA?

On Sunday, the Syrian government was ousted by rebels, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), who seized control of the capital, Damascus, following the capture of several prominent cities and towns. President Assad fled the country after the group took control of the capital.

The ouster brings to an end the 50-year rule of President Assad’s family. Meanwhile Assad has been reportedly given asylum in Russia, state media reported.

Syria’s new interim leader would take charge of the country as caretaker prime minister, with the backing of the rebels. Mohammed al-Bashir said he would lead the interim authority until March 1. Bashir ran the rebel-led Salvation Government before the rebel offensive took over Damascus.

Hayat Tahrir al-Shams is a former al-Qaeda affiliate that led the anti-Assad revolt.