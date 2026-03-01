Iran Red Flag Mosque meaning: Why Iran raised revenge flag over Jamkaran Mosque

Iran has raised a red “flag of revenge” over the dome of the historic Jamkaran Mosque in the sacred city of Qom — a powerful and rare symbolic act that has drawn global attention amid rising tensions in the region.

Follow live coverage on US-Israel-Iran war here

Advertisement

Related Articles

1. What does the red flag over the mosque mean?

The red flag is a symbol deeply rooted in Shia Islamic tradition. It is traditionally used as a sign of justice and vengeance when innocent blood has been spilled and reflects a call to avenge that wrong.

In Shia belief, such flags — often bearing slogans like “Ya la-Thara al-Hussein” (“O avengers of Hussein”) — invoke the memory of Imam Hossein’s martyrdom at Karbala and serve as a rallying cry to address historic and present injustices.

Unlike ordinary flags, it signals a vow not to lower the banner until justice is achieved.

2. Is it a sign of war or revenge?

While the red flag is a religious and symbolic gesture, its raising at Jamkaran is widely interpreted as a declaration of intent to pursue retaliation — particularly following events that have deeply angered the Iranian leadership and public.

Advertisement

Such a move is often portrayed by state-linked voices as a promise of vengeance and justice. Analysts say the act can be seen as a signal of escalation, mobilising domestic sentiment and sending a strong message beyond Iran’s borders.

3. What is the Jamkaran Mosque’s role in Shia tradition?

The Jamkaran Mosque, located near Qom, is one of the most revered sites in Shia Islam. It is believed to be associated with the Twelfth Imam, Muhammad al-Mahdi, a central figure in Shia eschatology.

For centuries, pilgrims have visited Jamkaran to pray and seek blessings. Its religious stature makes it a powerful backdrop for symbolic acts like the raising of the red flag, resonating deeply with Shia communities in Iran and across the world.

Advertisement

Iran raised the flag to signal anger and a vow of retaliation following developments seen as a grave provocation, using one of its most sacred religious sites to underscore the message of resolve and defiance.