Saudi Arabia lifts alcohol ban after 7 decades: Who can buy it, what travellers should know

Saudi Arabia recently lifted a 73-year-old ban on alcohol in a bid to restructure its global image and make it more attractive to investors and tourists. The Middle Eastern kingdom had imposed a ban on alcohol back in 1952.

The liquor shop is located inside an unmarked beige coloured complex in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter, which houses embassies and upscale residents.

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The first liquor shop in Riyadh opened in January 2024, but the entry was initially limited to non-Muslim diplomats. The new rules introduced at 2025-end allow wealthy, non-Muslim foreign residents to purchase beer, wine and spirits.

Expats having a Premium Residency permit that costs 100,000 Saudi riyals ($26,662.66) annually, or those who can prove that they earn at least 50,000 riyals ($13,331.33) per month.

The Premium Residency scheme is open to senior foreign executives, investors, and professionals with specialised skills. You will have to show your residence ID to the security guards at the door, whether you are a permit holder or not.

Those who do not have the permit will have to take a salary certificate or a letter issued by the company.

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Moreover, mobile phones are sealed in tamper-proof bags before customers are allowed inside. Even though the queues last for more than an hour, the process is smooth once you enter.

As per a European expat, the store was "well-stocked", but the prices were 2-3 times higher than in Western markets.

A British company executive was quoted as saying by the BBC, "A bottle of Johnny Walker Black Label whisky costs me $124. But I don't mind paying the premium."

The quantity of alcohol a person can purchase is decided by a points-based monthly quota system, but it allows each person dozens of litres of spirits every month. Diplomats, however, get discounts.

A significant portion of branded alcohol enters Saudi Arabia through embassies as they can import unlimited quantities because of their diplomatic privileges.

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(1 Saudi riyal = $0.27)