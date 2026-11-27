Factory owners, speaking to Reuters, said the disruptions are threatening to turn short-term sourcing adjustments into permanent supply-chain shifts. While India has emerged as the primary beneficiary of the diverted orders, industry leaders noted that buyers are also turning to Vietnam, Cambodia, and Indonesia to mitigate supply-chain risks and ensure reliable deliveries.

The turmoil has already inflicted more than $400 million in production losses, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Reuters reported.

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Beyond the immediate factory shutdowns, industry leaders warned that rising wages, chronic energy shortages, and ongoing political uncertainty have steadily eroded the low-cost advantage that propelled Bangladesh to become the world’s second-largest apparel exporter after China.

Tensions escalated sharply after the government approved a 36% increase in the minimum wage for garment workers — the smallest percentage hike in four decades. The adjustment fell far short of worker demands to more than double their pay, sparking renewed clashes with police.

Despite the street violence, Abdur Rahman Tarafder, secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, maintained that the wage increase was "satisfactory" and stated that he hoped all garment workers would resume work from Saturday, Reuters reported.

While union groups argue that the revised pay remains low by global apparel industry standards, factory owners and industry leaders said the hike will further narrow Bangladesh’s shrinking labour-cost edge over India.