Airlines cut 2 million seats worldwide as fuel prices soar after West Asia tensions

Global airlines are cutting flights and reducing seat capacity at an unprecedented pace as soaring jet fuel prices and escalating geopolitical tensions disrupt the aviation industry worldwide.

According to aviation schedule data cited by the Financial Times, airlines have removed nearly 2 million seats and more than 12,000 flights from their May schedules over the past two weeks alone. The cuts have reduced total available global airline seats for May to around 130 million, highlighting the growing pressure on carriers amid rising operational costs and airspace disruptions.

Advertisement

The aviation industry is now facing one of its biggest operational shocks since the pandemic, with carriers across Europe, Asia, and the West Asia being forced to rethink schedules, reduce frequencies, and suspend less profitable routes.

MUST READ: ECLGS 5.0 approved: Govt to provide credit support to MSMEs, airlines, targets ₹2.55 lakh cr credit flow

Jet fuel prices soar

A major driver behind the cancellations is the sharp rise in jet fuel prices following the escalation of the Iran conflict. Industry estimates indicate that jet fuel costs have nearly doubled since tensions intensified, significantly increasing operating expenses for airlines globally.

Fuel is one of the largest costs for airlines, often accounting for 25–40% of total operating expenditure. The sudden spike in prices has squeezed profit margins and forced carriers to take emergency measures, including deploying smaller aircraft, reducing flight frequencies, and increasing ticket prices.

Advertisement

Airlines are also dealing with longer flight routes as many carriers avoid conflict-prone airspace in parts of the West Asia. These diversions increase fuel burn, crew costs, and travel time, further impacting profitability.

MUST READ: Why international airlines will pay more for jet fuel in India from May 1

Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa

Turkish Airlines and Air China have emerged as the airlines with the largest seat reductions so far.

Turkish Airlines has reportedly cut around 520,000 seats from its May schedule, while Air China has reduced approximately 490,000 seats. Lufthansa, meanwhile, leads globally in flight cancellations, removing nearly 4,000 flights in May alone.

Advertisement

The German airline has also reportedly cut nearly 20,000 flights from schedules between May and October as it attempts to manage rising fuel costs and persistent operational uncertainty.

Several other global carriers have also reduced capacity, including Emirates, United Airlines, British Airways, American Airlines, All Nippon Airways, KLM, Delta Air Lines, and Japan Airlines.

MUST READ: Air India board to meet on May 7: CEO hunt, cost cuts likely on agenda

The reductions indicate that the aviation disruption is no longer limited to a specific geography and is now spreading across global airline networks.

Gulf airspace disruptions

Airspace restrictions and airport disruptions across the Gulf region are also impacting international connectivity, particularly between Europe and Asia.

Industry reports suggest that nearly one-third of all European journeys to Asia have been affected due to disruptions involving Gulf transit hubs and rerouted air traffic.

Although major Gulf carriers such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways continue operating international services, capacity remains significantly below pre-conflict levels.

The Gulf region plays a crucial role in global aviation connectivity because of its strategic position linking Europe, Asia, and Africa. Any disruption in the region has immediate consequences for long-haul international travel.

Advertisement

Asian airports

The fuel supply strain is now extending into Asia, prompting several airports and governments to introduce conservation measures.

Authorities at Singapore and Tokyo airports have reportedly advised airlines against adding extra flights in order to limit jet fuel consumption. Vietnam has also introduced jet fuel rationing measures amid concerns over supply availability.

Analysts warn that if geopolitical tensions continue or crude oil prices rise further, airlines could face additional rounds of cancellations and fare hikes during the peak global travel season.

MUST READ: Air India flyer flags last-minute reschedule, claims 4x fare to rebook Singapore trip

Higher ticket prices, reduced route availability, and longer travel durations are now becoming increasingly likely for passengers worldwide.

The latest disruption also threatens tourism, cargo movement, and international business travel, adding fresh uncertainty to an aviation industry that was only beginning to stabilise after years of pandemic-related losses.