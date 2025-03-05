Bangladesh govt requested extradition of Sheikh Hasina but got no response from India: Yunus

The Bangladesh government has issued "formal letters" to India requesting the extradition of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, but, according to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, there has been "no official response" from New Delhi. Hasina fled to India on August 5 last year following a massive student-led protest that resulted in the toppling of her Awami League government.

Related Articles

The International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former officials, accusing them of crimes against humanity and genocide.

Yunus has made it clear that a trial "will be taking place. Not only against her, but also all the people associated with her – her family members, her clients or associates." The interim government has reported at least 753 deaths and thousands of injuries during the protests, which are described as "crimes against humanity and genocide."

Efforts to prosecute those responsible are ongoing, with Yunus stating, "We will ensure justice for every killing during the July-August revolution. Efforts to prosecute those responsible are progressing well, and we will demand Hasina’s return from India to hold her accountable." Despite this, Hasina denies all allegations, claiming that she is being politically persecuted.

The Bangladeshi government is also seeking Interpol's assistance to repatriate Hasina and others accused of the alleged crimes.

The interim government accuses Hasina of using security forces to oversee the abduction, torture, and murder of hundreds of activists. Yunus insists that Hasina will face trial, either in person in Bangladesh or in absentia in India, as the government continues its efforts to secure her return for trial.

Law Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul has reiterated that over 60 cases of crimes against humanity and genocide have been filed against Hasina and her party members. He noted, "A Red Notice will be issued through Interpol very soon. No matter where in the world these fugitive fascists are hiding, they will be brought back and held accountable in court." The interim government's determination to pursue justice extends beyond national borders, highlighting the serious nature of the charges against Hasina and her associates. This development marks a significant step in Bangladesh's pursuit of accountability and justice in the aftermath of the political upheaval.