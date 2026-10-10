China buys 23 tonnes of gold in September, highest monthly purchase since 2023

With September’s addition, China’s officially reported gold purchases for 2026 have reached 103 tonnes. Its total gold holdings have risen to a record 2,410 tonnes, according to the figures cited in the data shared by The Kobeissi Letter, which attributed the data to the World Gold Council.

The sustained buying comes as central banks continue to diversify their reserve portfolios and strengthen their holdings of gold, a traditional reserve asset that carries no direct sovereign credit risk.

China closes in on France and Italy

China is currently the world’s fifth-largest official gold holder, behind the United States, Germany, Italy and France, according to the figures cited in the report.

The gap between China and the European countries immediately above it has narrowed. Italy holds approximately 2,452 tonnes of gold, while France has around 2,437 tonnes. At 2,410 tonnes, China is just 27 tonnes behind France and 42 tonnes behind Italy.

Advertisement

If its accumulation continues at a similar pace, China could overtake France and Italy in the official gold holdings rankings. However, the timing will depend on future purchases and any changes in the reported holdings of the other central banks.

Such a shift would further underline China's growing gold reserves and its long-term effort to diversify its official reserve assets.

BREAKING: China’s central bank officially bought +23 tonnes of gold in September, its largest monthly purchase since September 2023. This follows +20 tonnes purchased in both August and July, and marks its 23rd consecutive monthly gold purchase. So far in 2026, China has officially acquired +103 tonnes of gold, raising total holdings to a record 2,410 tonnes. China is now the world’s 5th-largest gold holder, following the US, Germany, Italy, and France. At this pace, it could surpass Italy and France as early as this year, which hold 2,452 tonnes and 2,437 tonnes, respectively. China is aggressively buying the dip in gold. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) October 9, 2026

Buying continues despite market fluctuations

Advertisement

China’s latest purchase also points to continued demand for gold despite fluctuations in market prices. The Kobeissi Letter characterised the buying as an effort to purchase gold during price dips, although the figures alone do not establish the PBOC’s precise timing strategy or its motivations for individual transactions.

The monthly data show a significant acceleration in reported purchases since March 2026. China added five tonnes in March, followed by eight tonnes in April and 10 tonnes in May. Purchases then rose to 15 tonnes in June and 20 tonnes in both July and August, before reaching 23 tonnes in September.

The sustained accumulation suggests that China’s gold-buying programme remains firmly in place rather than representing a one-off increase in reserves.

For global gold markets, continued purchases by major central banks remain an important source of official-sector demand. China’s latest acquisition reinforces its position as a major participant in this trend, even as the scale and timing of future purchases remain uncertain.