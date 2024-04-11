Controversial athlete O. J. Simpson dies of cancer

O.J. Simpson, the former National Football League (NFL) star and broadcaster known for his athletic prowess and controversial acquittal in the 1995 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, has passed away from cancer at the age of 76, as confirmed by his family on Thursday via X, reported CNN.

Although, Simpson was a highly decorated and sought after athlete, he became notorious, and also one of the most controversial celebrities of the 20th century, after a much-publicised trial following the death of his ex-wife. The trial, which became a pop culture phenomenon, inspiring countless movies, songs, and commentaries, eventually led to his acquittal.

That event, which would earn the moniker, 'The Trial of the Century,' became famous because it resulted in the coalescing of America's obsession with celebrity culture, and also its obsession with race, the police and justice system, and gender.

As CNN reports, Simpson made public the fact that he was suffering from prostrate cancer about two months ago.

Ironically, Simpson later found himself incarcerated in an unrelated case, serving nine years of a potential 33-year sentence after being convicted of charges stemming from a 2007 armed robbery in Las Vegas. In this incident, Simpson and accomplices attempted to seize what he claimed was his own sports memorabilia at gunpoint.