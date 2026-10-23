By early 2018, MIVD hackers successfully reverse-engineered the vulnerability to mirror Kushner’s screen, capturing real-time surveillance as he logged into financial accounts. The Dutch spies observed that a UAE-based bank account — covertly funded with hundreds of millions of dollars routed through an Azerbaijani bank to obscure the origin — was being accessed by Kushner.

Business Today was unable to verify the claims independently.

The book details how UAE ruler Mohamed bin Zayed (MBZ) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) initially proposed a $10 billion slush fund to support the Trump administration's foreign policy goals and secure political backing. While the broader fund stalled, MBZ and MBS ultimately directed at least $2 billion into secret accounts accessible to Kushner.

Advertisement

Among these was the "Alpha account" at First Abu Dhabi Bank, nominally run under the cover of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation — a UAE charity allegedly used to fund covert military operations. Kushner served as an undisclosed signatory on the account, which was intended to fund off-the-books diplomatic efforts and redraw regional dynamics ahead of the Abraham Accords.

Additionally, MBZ reportedly funneled roughly $1 billion to Israel’s Central Bank for Kushner's personal benefit — referred to as the "Beta account" — under a dual-key oversight system managed alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with funds later routed through Cyprus.

Denying the charges, Kushner in a post on X (formally twitter) wrote, "Vanity Fair posted an excerpt from a book containing outrageous and categorically false allegations. The allegations made by this author are completely insane and never happened. We denied every one of these claims on the record, yet the author failed to provide a single shred of evidence to substantiate any of them... During the period in question, I was one of the most scrutinized people in the world, subjected to intense media coverage, multiple congressional investigations, and a special counsel investigation. I voluntarily cooperated with these investigations, providing over 30 hours of testimony. None of these allegations ever surfaced, because none of these events ever happened..."

Advertisement

.@VanityFair posted an excerpt from a book containing outrageous and categorically false allegations. The allegations made by this author are completely insane and never happened. We denied every one of these claims on the record, yet the author failed to provide a single shred of evidence to substantiate any of them. No bank statements, wire transfer records, account numbers, transaction dates, or other verifiable details were provided to support these extraordinary accusations. During the period in question, I was one of the most scrutinized people in the world, subjected to intense media coverage, multiple congressional investigations, and a special counsel investigation. I voluntarily cooperated with these investigations, providing over 30 hours of testimony. None of these allegations ever surfaced, because none of these events ever happened. These are outrageous fabrications being presented as investigative journalism. This is not journalism. It is a mixture of fantasy, fiction, and advocacy, written by someone who is either deeply disturbed or acting with sinister intent. — Jared Kushner (@jaredkushner) October 22, 2026

Jared Kushner is a former senior White House advisor who serves as a Special Envoy for Peace Missions. He is the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, having married Ivanka Trump in 2009. Kushner currently operates as the CEO of the global investment firm Affinity Partners, which manages over $5.4 billion in assets, as per reports.

Advertisement

Four former senior administration officials, including two national security advisers, a chief of staff, and a former CIA director, said they were unaware of any presidential authorisation for Kushner to access foreign government bank accounts. Legal experts noted that failure to report signatory access or acting on behalf of foreign backers could violate federal bribery laws, ethics disclosure rules, and foreign agent registration statutes.

Through his legal counsel, Kushner denied all allegations, stating he had no connection to the accounts, charities, or deals, and maintained that all his actions complied with federal law and were conducted in the best interests of the United States. Former Ambassador David M. Friedman also denied any knowledge or involvement, calling allegations that he passed messages regarding the accounts "100% false."

Reacting the report, Hunter Biden, son of former US president Joe Biden, in a post on X (formally twitter) wrote, "What about my paintings again?"

Allegations surrounding Hunter Biden’s art sales centered on concerns that high-priced paintings served as a back door for buyers to purchase political influence with the White House. With artworks priced between $75,000 and $500,000 — amounts ethics experts noted were exceptionally steep for a novice artist — House Republicans, led by Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, made the sales a key pillar of their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Between 2021 and 2023, Hunter Biden sold 27 pieces totaling approximately $1.5 million.

Advertisement

As part of the investigation into whether buyers gained improper access, the committee subpoenaed gallery owner Georges Bergès and several patrons for records and testimony. However, panel Democrats highlighted that neither the financial records nor Bergès’s testimony produced evidence linking President Biden to any official policy decisions or wrongdoing.

Court filings from 2025 later revealed that Hunter Biden’s art sales plummeted dramatically after his father left office, leaving him without the income needed to sustain separate civil litigations.