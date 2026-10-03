Flydubai co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami’s past comes under scrutiny after Captain Smit Machchhar attack

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One of the reported details was his preference for a wife who would wear a niqab and stop working after marriage. His mother had been involved in looking for potential matches who met these expectations.

The report said some families initially rejected the conditions associated with the proposed marriage. However, according to CNN, some reconsidered after learning that al-Hammami was a pilot.

Some of his posts reflected views about women working in environments involving interaction with men. These posts have drawn attention amid the investigation into the co-pilot’s background.

Previous airline employment under scrutiny

Al-Hammami’s professional history has also become part of the investigation. He had previously worked for Oman Air for several years before moving to Royal Air Maroc and later joining Flydubai.

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CNN reported that concerns about his views had also emerged during his previous employment, with sources alleging that he was removed from one airline following concerns related to extremist views. The allegations and circumstances surrounding his employment history remain part of the wider investigation.

ALSO READ: Flydubai mid-air attack: Co-pilot who attacked Indian pilot had been flagged as security risk, says report

Investigation into cockpit attack

The co-pilot has been accused of attacking Captain Smit Machchhar during a Flydubai flight travelling towards Tel Aviv. The incident triggered an emergency response and led to an investigation into what happened inside the cockpit.

The scrutiny of al-Hammami’s deleted posts is part of efforts to establish his background and determine whether his previous statements or beliefs had any connection to the alleged cockpit attack.

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Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, including the co-pilot’s professional history, online activity and possible motivations. Any conclusions regarding motive or links to extremist activity remain subject to the findings of the ongoing investigation.