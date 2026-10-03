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Flydubai co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami’s past comes under scrutiny after Captain Smit Machchhar attack

Flydubai co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami’s past comes under scrutiny after Captain Smit Machchhar attack

The scrutiny of al-Hammami’s deleted posts is part of efforts to establish his background and determine whether his previous statements or beliefs had any connection to the alleged cockpit attack

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 3, 2026 7:08 PM IST
Flydubai co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami’s past comes under scrutiny after Captain Smit Machchhar attackThe Omani co-pilot has been identified as Hamam al-Hammami by Al Arabiya

Deleted social media posts allegedly linked to Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami, who is accused of attacking Indian Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit of a Flydubai flight, have come under scrutiny as investigators examine his background and possible motives.

According to a report by CNN, an examination of nearly 3,000 deleted posts from al-Hammami’s social media activity in 2021 and 2022 revealed details about his views on marriage, women and family life. The posts were recovered and analysed using an AI-powered semantic search tool, CNN reported.

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READ THIS: Captain Smit Machchhar hailed as 'Captain courageous': Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Bollywood stars praise pilot

One of the reported details was his preference for a wife who would wear a niqab and stop working after marriage. His mother had been involved in looking for potential matches who met these expectations.

The report said some families initially rejected the conditions associated with the proposed marriage. However, according to CNN, some reconsidered after learning that al-Hammami was a pilot.

Some of his posts reflected views about women working in environments involving interaction with men. These posts have drawn attention amid the investigation into the co-pilot’s background.

Previous airline employment under scrutiny

Al-Hammami’s professional history has also become part of the investigation. He had previously worked for Oman Air for several years before moving to Royal Air Maroc and later joining Flydubai.

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CNN reported that concerns about his views had also emerged during his previous employment, with sources alleging that he was removed from one airline following concerns related to extremist views. The allegations and circumstances surrounding his employment history remain part of the wider investigation.

ALSO READ: Flydubai mid-air attack: Co-pilot who attacked Indian pilot had been flagged as security risk, says report

Investigation into cockpit attack

The co-pilot has been accused of attacking Captain Smit Machchhar during a Flydubai flight travelling towards Tel Aviv. The incident triggered an emergency response and led to an investigation into what happened inside the cockpit.

The scrutiny of al-Hammami’s deleted posts is part of efforts to establish his background and determine whether his previous statements or beliefs had any connection to the alleged cockpit attack.

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Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, including the co-pilot’s professional history, online activity and possible motivations. Any conclusions regarding motive or links to extremist activity remain subject to the findings of the ongoing investigation.

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Published on: Oct 3, 2026 7:07 PM IST
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