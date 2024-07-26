'French under attack': High-speed rail lines 'sabotaged' hours before Paris Olympics opening ceremony

France was reeling from a coordinated "sabotage" attack that paralyzed its high-speed national rail network, hours before the opening ceremony of 2024 Paris Olympics. In an apparent bid to create chaos, signals along the tracks were set on fire, and cables were cut and set alight, reports said.

Jean-Pierre Farandou, head of the national rail operator SNCF, said: “Today, it’s the major holiday departures that are under attack... it’s the French who are under attack.” Thousands of people had their plans to attend the Games ruined, he added.

Warnings had been issued that foreign nations, particularly Russia, whose athletes were barred from the ceremony, might attempt to disrupt the event.

The sabotage resulted in mass cancellations, affecting 250,000 passengers, with expectations that over 800,000 will be impacted throughout the weekend, according to Valérie Pécresse, head of the Paris regional council.

The attacks, described by Farandou as “premeditated, calculated, and agreed upon,” targeted critical junctions. Tourism Minister Olivia Gregoire condemned the saboteurs, calling them “vandals” and expressing shame on their behalf for preventing many families from enjoying their holidays.

The incidents severely disrupted several high-speed lines connecting Paris to other parts of France and neighboring countries. Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete reported that incendiary devices were found at the fire sites and described scenes of people fleeing. Videos on social media showed the Montparnasse station in Paris crowded with stranded travelers.

Laurent Nuñez, Paris police chief, announced that police concentrated their efforts on Parisian train stations following the “massive attack” on the TGV high-speed network. Travel to and from London, Belgium, and various regions of France was affected by what SNCF called a series of coordinated overnight incidents.

Officials have denounced the acts but noted no immediate link to the Olympics. Investigations are ongoing, with French media reporting a significant fire on a busy western route. Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera emphasized efforts to minimize the impact on travelers and athletes, ensuring transport for all delegations to competition sites. She condemned the vandalism as an attack against France itself.

Passengers at London’s St. Pancras station faced delays of around an hour for Eurostar journeys, with announcements citing problems with overhead power supplies.

Amid global tensions and heightened security measures for the 2024 Olympic Games, many travelers heading to Paris for the opening ceremony found themselves stranded. SNCF teams are working to repair the damage, but disruptions are expected to continue through the weekend. SNCF advised passengers to postpone their journeys, assuring that all tickets are exchangeable and refundable.

Valerie Pecresse warned that 250,000 travelers would be affected and urged people to avoid stations as substitution plans are underway.