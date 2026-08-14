Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
From Costa Rica to the US: Take a look at the countries where the highest share of children are growing up poor

From Costa Rica to the US: Take a look at the countries where the highest share of children are growing up poor

OECD data shows child poverty ranges from 4.6% in Finland to 29.6% in Costa Rica, with the US at 21.1%

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 8:00 AM IST
From Costa Rica to the US: Take a look at the countries where the highest share of children are growing up poorThe US recorded a child poverty rate of 21.1%, making it the fourth-highest in the ranking. (AI generated image)

Child poverty varies widely across OECD countries. In 2023, the share of children living below the poverty line ranged from 4.6% in Finland to 29.6% in Costa Rica, Visual Capitalist reported, citing OECD data.

The data covers children aged 0–17 and uses a relative poverty line, set at half the median household income of the total population. This means the figures show how children are doing compared with the income levels in their own country.

Advertisement

Costa Rica had the highest child poverty rate at 29.6%, followed by Israel at 23.2%. Spain and the US were next, with rates of 21.5% and 21.1%, respectively.

  • Costa Rica: 29.6%
  • Israel: 23.2%
  • Spain: 21.5%
  • United States: 21.1%
  • Bulgaria: 19.1%
  • Romania: 17.7%
  • UK: 15.8%
  • Italy: 14.5%
  • Canada: 14.0%
  • Luxembourg: 13.5%
  • Lithuania: 12.8%
  • Slovakia: 12.8%
  • Portugal: 12.5%
  • Croatia: 12.3%
  • Greece: 12.3%
  • France: 12.0%
  • Hungary: 11.3%
  • Latvia: 10.0%
  • Austria: 9.8%
  • Germany: 9.1%

High living costs and a large informal labour market are among the factors that can leave households with children particularly vulnerable to poverty in Costa Rica.

Don't Miss: 10-gram breakthrough: Mumbai start-up cracks critical missile technology with DRDO funding

Israel's child poverty rate is also high

Israel had the second-highest rate at 23.2%. According to the OECD, child poverty in the country is highly concentrated among two groups: Ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) Jews and Israeli Arabs.

Advertisement

Both groups have child poverty rates of nearly 50%.

One in five US children live in poverty

The US recorded a child poverty rate of 21.1%, making it the fourth-highest in the ranking.

This means roughly one in five US children lived in households with incomes below half the national median in 2023.

The figure also shows that a country's overall wealth does not always mean that children are equally well-off. Poverty can vary widely within the US too, with large differences between states.

Finland has the lowest child poverty rate

Finland had the lowest child poverty rate among the countries covered, at 4.6%.

It was followed by Slovenia at 6.2%, Ireland at 6.8% and Norway at 6.9%.

Advertisement

Costa Rica's rate was more than six times higher than Finland's. Four countries had child poverty rates above 20%, while 10 countries had rates below 9%.

Must Read: From Jamsetji Tata to N Chandrasekaran: The titans who've led Tata Group in 157 years

The OECD measure is based on each country's median income. So, the figures show how children fare within their own country's income distribution. They do not directly compare the actual income or living standards of poor households across different countries.

The data comes from the OECD Income Distribution Database and covers 2023, the latest available data as of August 2026. It includes OECD member countries as well as Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania, which are currently in the accession process.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 14, 2026 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more