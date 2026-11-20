The conflict initially triggered the largest energy supply shock in history, disrupting an estimated 2.8 billion barrels of Middle Eastern oil supply and sending global benchmarks on a volatile trajectory:

Wartime surge: Prior to the February 28 strikes, Brent crude traded near $73.10 a barrel. Within 21 days of the Hormuz blockade, Brent surged more than 50% to touch an intraday peak of $119 a barrel in mid-March, remaining elevated above $100 during summer Gulf flare-ups and spiking past $117 a barrel as recently as late October amid fears of renewed US strikes.

Recent retreat: Crude prices have fallen roughly 20% in November — hitting their lowest levels since late August — as recovering Gulf exports, rising US inventories, and weaker demand pushed global supply back into a surplus of nearly 2 million bpd in October. By mid-November, Brent settled near $92 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) hovered around $83 to $84 a barrel, though renewed tanker attacks in Hormuz continue to spark sporadic price swings.

Under SOMO's latest offer document, buyers will specify cargo volumes for December loading. SOMO priced Basrah Medium crude at a $29.20 per barrel discount to the destination market benchmark, while Basrah Heavy crude was offered at a $33 per barrel discount.

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While steep, the December discounts are slightly narrower than those offered for October-loading cargoes, when Basrah Medium and Basrah Heavy were priced at free-on-board discounts of $34.50 and $37 a barrel, respectively. SOMO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Despite the maritime bottlenecks, Iraq has aggressively ramped up its oil output. Data from the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) November Oil Market Report released on Friday showed that OPEC’s second-largest producer hiked output by 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) from September to reach 4.6 million bpd in October — surpassing its pre-war production of around 4 million bpd. The October surge pushed Iraq’s production roughly 170,000 bpd above its OPEC+ quota.

Fellow Gulf producers Kuwait and Saudi Arabia also increased their crude output in October compared to September as the ship-to-ship transfer workaround gained momentum. Kuwait raised its production from 1.58 million bpd in September to 2.03 million bpd last month, though the country remains roughly 650,000 bpd below its OPEC+ ceiling.