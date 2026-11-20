Meanwhile, India VIX rose 5% to 16.90, signaling heightened volatility in the market.

Brent crude prices rose nearly 1% to $92.72 per barrel mark and led to dampening of sentiment in the global markets.

Asian markets

Asian indices were in a deep rout.

Japan's Nikkei crashed 4.28% or 2516 pts to 56,928. Taiwan Weighted index also lost 2273 pts to 36,162. South Korea's Kospi was also down 4.35% to 4914.In South Korea, AI related stocks such as Samsung Electronics Co and SK Hynix fell 6% each.

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US markets

In the US, stocks closed sharply lower as early gains reversed into broad selling, pushing the S&P 500 to its sixth straight daily loss.

Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 49,097.06, down 1,101.11 points (-2.19%), slipping back below the 50,000 mark.

S&P 500 ended at 7,175.83, down 147.80 points (-2.02%), marking its longest losing streak since April 2024. Nasdaq Composite closed at 23,879.20, down 550.69 points (-2.25%).

The Anthropic IPO mega debut on the Wall Steet also failed to allay concerns over AI trade and its returns. Claude maker Anthropic listed after raising a record $81 billion at an $83 IPO price. The stock opened at $111.50 before closing up 17.07% at $97.17.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "Weakening of the AI trade continues with another 2.25 % cut in Nasdaq yesterday, and this is dragging other AI-related markets like South Korea, Taiwan and Japan down. Nifty is the only high performing market in the world this month with a 10.7% surge in just 13 trading days. Profit booking is happening in the market but the FII buying is so sustained and aggressive that the bulls are calling the shots. Despite occasional dips, the market is likely to remain resilient on the back of massive FII flows assisted by impressive corporate earnings."

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Previous session

On Thursday, Sensex rose 989.94 points or 1.21 per cent to settle at 83,021.75, while the NSE Nifty50 index advanced 286.35 points or 1.14 per cent to close at 25,514.30.