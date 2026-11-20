

Azad Engineering | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,670-2,950 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,250

Azad Engineering Ltd has overall maintained the strong positive trend intact with having witnessed a significant correction from the peak zone of Rs 3,125 level and has taken support near the important zone of Rs 2,250 level thereafter, currently has indicated a positive candle formation with decent volume participation on the daily chart to improve the outlook and can anticipate for further rise in the coming days. The RSI indicator hovering near the oversold zone has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and with the chart technically looking good, can carry on with the positive move further ahead with upside potential visible and we suggest to buy the stock for the upside targets of Rs 2,670 and Rs 2,950 levels keeping the stop loss of Rs 2,250 level.

Recommended by: PL Capital

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Indraprastha Gas | Buy | Target Price: Rs 159.30 | Stop Loss: Rs 140.80

Indraprastha Gas Ltd broke above the downward-sloping trendline near Rs 143, signalling a potential trend reversal. It successfully retested the breakout zone around Rs 141, confirming that the previous resistance has turned into support. The RSI at 60 indicates improving bullish momentum, with room for further upside. We recommend buying at the current market price of Rs 148.20, with a short-term target of Rs 159.30 and a stop-loss at Rs 140.80.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities



Bharat Petroleum Corporation | Buy | Target Price: Rs 331 | Stop Loss: Rs 285.75

BPCL is exhibiting a constructive bullish setup, with the stock trading near a key breakout-retest zone after a recent recovery from lower levels. The price action suggests healthy demand at support levels, indicating accumulation rather than distribution and reinforcing the improving trend structure. The ongoing consolidation appears to be a healthy pause, allowing the stock to absorb supply before the next potential move higher. Momentum indicators are stabilizing and continue to support a positive bias as long as key support levels remain intact. The overall technical setup remains positive with upside potential towards Rs 331 from the current market price of Rs 300.80, while the bullish structure will remain intact as long as the stock holds above Rs 285.75 on a cash closing basis. A sustained move above immediate resistance levels could trigger fresh buying momentum and drive the stock towards the stated target in the coming weeks.

Recommended by: SMIFS

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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,033 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,756

Sun Pharma has broken out of a downward-sloping channel and successfully retested the breakout levels, indicating positive momentum. The price has moved above all major moving averages, signalling improving momentum and a strengthening trend structure. The RSI is near the moderate zone at around 62, reflecting strong upward momentum. Volume expansion during the breakout phase adds credibility to the move. We recommend buying at the current market price of Rs 1,881, with a short-term target of Rs 2,033 and a stop-loss at Rs 1,756.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities

