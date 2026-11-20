Natco Pharma Ltd shares are in focus on Friday after the company received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF) manufacturing unit in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The FDA classified the inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

The USFDA had inspected the facility in Parawada, Visakhapatnam, from August 17 to August 21, 2026. Following the inspection, the company received four observations through Form 483. Natco Pharma said it has now received the EIR from the US regulator, communicating the VAI classification. The company disclosed the development in an exchange filing dated November 20, referring to its earlier intimation on August 21.