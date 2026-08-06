How Super Typhoon Dolphin in the Pacific could weaken India’s monsoon rains  

What is Typhoon Dolphin?

Super Typhoon Dolphin is an intense tropical cyclone navigating the western Pacific Ocean. Having rapidly intensified into a super typhoon, the system features sustained winds exceeding 175 km/h, with destructive gusts reaching up to 210 km/h.

The system has already battered Japan’s outlying Daito, Ogasawara, and Ryukyu Islands with high sea swells, gale-force winds, and torrential rainfall ranging between 100 mm and 350 mm.

Projected track and landfall

Meteorological models indicate that Typhoon Dolphin is moving on a general west-northwest trajectory along the southern flank of a subtropical ridge.

The storm is projected to sweep past Taiwan before making final landfall along China's eastern coast — specifically targeting provinces such as Zhejiang, near cities like Wenzhou or Taizhou — between August 8 and August 10. Following landfall, the storm is expected to move inland and gradually weaken as it encounters land friction and lower ocean heat content.

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The reason India's monsoon disruption

The relationship between Pacific typhoons and India’s southwest monsoon is governed by a atmospheric competition over thermal energy and moisture transport. Large, deep-convective systems like Typhoon Dolphin act as atmospheric sponges, concentrating vast amounts of moisture and energy around their core in the western Pacific.

This immense suction alters large-scale atmospheric circulation in two distinct ways:

Siphoning Bay of Bengal Moisture: By drawing atmospheric moisture eastward, the typhoon deprives the Bay of Bengal of the humidity required to form low-pressure systems and depressions — the primary driver of monsoon rains across central, eastern, and northern India.

Displacing the Monsoon Trough: The intense circulation around Dolphin alters upper-level wind patterns, shifting the position of the monsoon trough and disrupting the steady flow of rain-bearing winds inland.

While coastal western regions like Kerala may temporarily experience enhanced westerly winds and heavy coastal rain in the immediate short term, interior agricultural belts face a dry spell if low-pressure formation in the Bay of Bengal remains suppressed.

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Weather experts emphasize that Typhoon Dolphin is unlikely to trigger a prolonged, full-scale "break monsoon" period across India. The duration of any rain suppression depends heavily on how rapidly the typhoon dissipates after making landfall on the East Asian mainland.

Once Dolphin moves further inland and loses intensity over China, the atmospheric moisture channels across the Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal are expected to realign, allowing monsoon depressions to resume their normal seasonal cycles.