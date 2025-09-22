‘I have a clear message for you…’: Infuriated Netanyahu to UK, Canada, others after they recognise Palestinian state 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not take the UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal’s decision to recognise the Palestinian state. In a rather pointed message, Netanyahu accused these Western countries of “rewarding terror”, and said there will be no Palestinian state.

"There will be no Palestinian state. The response to the latest attempt to force upon us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States…I have a clear message to those leaders who are recognising a Palestinian state after the horrendous October 7 massacre: You are rewarding terror with an enormous prize,” he said.

“And I have another message for you: It's not going to happen. There will be no Palestinian state to the west of the Jordan River. For years I have prevented the creation of that terror state, against tremendous pressure, both domestic and from abroad. We have done this with determination, and with astute statesmanship. Moreover, we have doubled the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, and we will continue on this path. The response to the latest attempt to force upon us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States,” said Netanyahu.

His message comes after the four nations recognised a Palestinian state, driven by frustration over the Gaza war and aimed at promoting a two-state solution. These nations, traditionally allied with Israel, joined more than 140 other countries supporting the Palestinians' goal of establishing an independent homeland from the occupied territories.

Britain Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine." He described the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as "man-made" and called the Israeli government's ongoing bombardment, starvation and devastation "utterly intolerable."

Other countries, including France, are expected to recognise Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week. The Hamas-led attack on Israel killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures. Israel's military campaign in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 65,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to local health officials. The conflict has caused widespread famine, destroyed most buildings and displaced much of the population, often multiple times.