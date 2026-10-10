'I should've won 8 Nobel Peace Prizes, not one': Trump miffed at Nobel snub after Navi Pillay wins 2026 award

The committee announced Pillay as the 2026 laureate on October 9, citing her contributions to international law and efforts to promote peace, including accountability for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

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Trump claimed he had helped resolve eight conflicts and that leaders from the countries involved had written to the committee supporting his nomination. “In actuality, I should have won 8 Nobel Peace Prizes, not just 1,” he wrote.

He also said his administration had prevented Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, secured the release of hostages and political prisoners, and persuaded NATO allies to increase defence spending. Trump claimed efforts to resolve the Iran conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war were progressing rapidly.

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Besides the India-Pakistan conflict, Trump listed disputes between Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Israel and Hamas.

India, however, has strongly denied any US or third-party mediation in the 2025 conflict with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. New Delhi maintains that the hostilities came to a halt after direct, bilateral communication between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries after Pakistan initiated contact.

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Read Trump's full post here

Who is Navi Pillay, the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize winner?

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Navanethem “Navi” Pillay is a South African jurist who has held senior positions in international judicial institutions and the United Nations.

Born in Durban in 1941 to a family of Indian Tamil origin, Pillay began her legal career during South Africa's apartheid era. She defended anti-apartheid activists, including Nelson Mandela, and worked to challenge racial discrimination.

In 1995, she became the first non-white woman appointed to South Africa's High Court.

Pillay subsequently served as a judge and president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda from 1999 to 2003 and as a judge at the International Criminal Court. She was the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014.

Her work has focused on human rights, international justice and accountability for serious crimes. The Nobel Committee recognised her efforts to strengthen international law and ensure that perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide can be held accountable.

Pillay's award comes amid Trump's criticism of international institutions and his objections to scrutiny of Israel's actions. Her record in international human rights law, including her work on investigations concerning the occupied Palestinian territories, has also drawn criticism from Trump and his allies.