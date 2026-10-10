Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
'Shame on you Modi, Shah': CJP as Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das detained from plane

'Shame on you Modi, Shah': CJP as Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das detained from plane

The detentions came ahead of the CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 10, 2026 1:03 PM IST
'Shame on you Modi, Shah': CJP as Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das detained from planeDipke and his team landed in the national capital at 10:17 am ahead of their protest at Jantar Mantar.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday said that its founder Abhijeet Dipke along with spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained from inside the plane as soon as their flight landed in Delhi. Dipke and his team landed in the national capital at 10:17 am ahead of their protest at Jantar Mantar.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Dipke, Das and Ranka have been held separately in custody, India Today reported, citing sources.

The detentions came ahead of the CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.

Sharing a video of the incident, the CJP wrote on X, "ABHIJEET DIPKE, SAURAV DAS AND ASHUTOSH RANKA DETAINED FROM INSIDE THEIR FLIGHT. Shame on you @narendramodi @AmitShah (sic)"

Dipke said he was prepared to be arrested ahead of his arrival. “I was prepared for arrest. Main kisi se darta nahin hoon (I'm not afraid of anybody),” he said. Reacting to the detentions ahead of the agitation, the CJP founder told India Today that the police had already detained several people and would detain them too.

Advertisement

“They've detained everybody, will detain us as well,” he said after landing. In a statement, the Cockroach Janta Party said that it "strongly condemns" the "authoritarian detention" of Dipke, Saurav Das and Ranka from their flight upon landing in Delhi.

“This pre-planned interception by the Delhi Police aims to cripple the leadership of today's peaceful demonstrations before they even reach the protest site. The CJP denounces this blatant violation of freedom of movement and demands the immediate, unconditional release of Dipke, Das, and Ranka,” it said.

CJP legal head claims detention, says officials presented no documents

Prior to this, the party claimed on its official social media account that its legal head Ratna Singh has been detained ahead of the protest. In a video posted on social media, Singh said that police personnel arrived at her residence in the morning and were told that she is not at home.

Advertisement

She alleged that when asked for official documents, they had no documents and instead told her they had received orders from senior officials to detain her.

The CJP said on social media that Singh is being held inside a car and is surrounded by around 35 cops, including a DCP, who are refusing to let het out.

Dhruv Rathee, Kavya Karnatac detained

Moreover, the Delhi Police has detained YouTuber Dhruv Rathee from his Gurugram residence ahead of the stir.

Another content creator Kavya Karnatac was detained by the police at Dhaula Kuan on Saturday before she could reach the CJP protest site. In the video, she questioned the detention, stating that she was not a part of a large group and did not do anything wrong.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 10, 2026 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more