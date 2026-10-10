'Shame on you Modi, Shah': CJP as Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das detained from plane

The detentions came ahead of the CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.

Sharing a video of the incident, the CJP wrote on X, "ABHIJEET DIPKE, SAURAV DAS AND ASHUTOSH RANKA DETAINED FROM INSIDE THEIR FLIGHT. Shame on you @narendramodi @AmitShah (sic)"

🚨 ABHIJEET DIPKE, SAURAV DAS AND ASHUTOSH RANKA DETAINED FROM INSIDE THEIR FLIGHT 🚨 Shame on you @narendramodi @AmitShah https://t.co/hXl6bzh53i — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026

Dipke said he was prepared to be arrested ahead of his arrival. “I was prepared for arrest. Main kisi se darta nahin hoon (I'm not afraid of anybody),” he said. Reacting to the detentions ahead of the agitation, the CJP founder told India Today that the police had already detained several people and would detain them too.

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“They've detained everybody, will detain us as well,” he said after landing. In a statement, the Cockroach Janta Party said that it "strongly condemns" the "authoritarian detention" of Dipke, Saurav Das and Ranka from their flight upon landing in Delhi.

“This pre-planned interception by the Delhi Police aims to cripple the leadership of today's peaceful demonstrations before they even reach the protest site. The CJP denounces this blatant violation of freedom of movement and demands the immediate, unconditional release of Dipke, Das, and Ranka,” it said.

CJP legal head claims detention, says officials presented no documents

Prior to this, the party claimed on its official social media account that its legal head Ratna Singh has been detained ahead of the protest. In a video posted on social media, Singh said that police personnel arrived at her residence in the morning and were told that she is not at home.

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She alleged that when asked for official documents, they had no documents and instead told her they had received orders from senior officials to detain her.

CJP’s legal affairs head Ratna Singh detained! https://t.co/eCFWPZxYXg — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026

The CJP said on social media that Singh is being held inside a car and is surrounded by around 35 cops, including a DCP, who are refusing to let het out.

🚨 ILLEGAL DETENTION! CJP legal affairs head @whattalawyer is being held inside a car, surrounded by 35 cops and the DCP, who are refusing to let her out. They are moving to the CMM Court. — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026

Dhruv Rathee, Kavya Karnatac detained

Moreover, the Delhi Police has detained YouTuber Dhruv Rathee from his Gurugram residence ahead of the stir.

Another content creator Kavya Karnatac was detained by the police at Dhaula Kuan on Saturday before she could reach the CJP protest site. In the video, she questioned the detention, stating that she was not a part of a large group and did not do anything wrong.