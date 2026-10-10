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'300+ calls and counting': Ahead of CJP protest, Saurav Das alleges Delhi Police leaked his mobile number

'300+ calls and counting': Ahead of CJP protest, Saurav Das alleges Delhi Police leaked his mobile number

The CJP has called for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, which is used for voter registration.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 10, 2026 1:08 PM IST
'300+ calls and counting': Ahead of CJP protest, Saurav Das alleges Delhi Police leaked his mobile numberCockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das on Saturday said that the Delhi Police allegedly leaked his mobile number. He added that he has been bombarded with relentless phone calls and WhatsApp messages.

"As part of what appears to be a coordinated campaign, my phone number has been leaked, and I have been bombarded with relentless phone calls (300+ and counting) and WhatsApp messages over the past hour alone," he said in a social media post. He said that the number was allegedly leaked when an undertaking form from their previous protest and its latest letter rejecting permission were circulating.

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In a dig at the media, Saurav Das wrote, "Special thanks to the ever-compliant media organisations, specifically an infamous agency I’m told, that couldn’t be bothered to redact my number before breathlessly circulating these documents on social media, as though they laid their hands on the Pentagon Papers (sic)!"

The CJP has called for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, which is used for voter registration.

CJP leaders detained

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday alleged that its leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police after their flight landed in the national capital.

In a statement, the party condemned the alleged detentions, calling them part of a pre-planned move to stop its leaders from reaching the venue of their proposed protest. The three leaders had arrived in Delhi from Mumbai.

The CJP described the action as a violation of freedom of movement and demanded their immediate and unconditional release.

Dipke, Das, Ranka in separate custody

Dipke, Das and Ranka are being held separately in custody, sources told India Today. The police has detained around 400 protestors so far. The New Delhi are is peaceful at present, according to Delhi Police, but security personnel continue to remain on high alert.

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Delhi Metro closed 45 stations from 9 pm on Friday till 6 pm on Saturday for security reasons, an advisory said.

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Published on: Oct 10, 2026 1:08 PM IST
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