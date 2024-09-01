'Looks like a nightmare now': Pakistan's biggest thrift store looted on opening day; WATCH

In a shocking incident, Pakistan's mega thrift store, Dream Bazar, in Karachi was looted by a mob on its inauguration day. The store, reportedly opened by a Pakistani-origin businessman living abroad, faced chaos as baton-wielding individuals stormed the venue, leading to vandalism and disorder, ARY News reported on Friday. The store had announced inaugural discount, with some items priced as low as PKR 50.

ThePrint reported that an eyewitness said all of the stealing happened within half an hour. "They opened at 3pm and by 3:30pm it had been wiped clean."

Social media user Zubair Ahmed Khan shared videos of the incident, highlighting the overwhelming crowd trying to get inside. "This is what happened with Dream Bazar opening today. Mashallah, the awaam such ethics," he wrote, showing how thousands forced their way into the store and seized discounted items.

This is what happened with that "Dream Bazar" opening today Mashallah the awaam such ethics 😍#Karachi pic.twitter.com/Ev5gOW4h4S — Zubair Ahmed Khan (@ZubairKhanPK) August 30, 2024

Pratheesh Viswanath, another social media user, commented, "Pakistanis being Pakistanis!!! A businessman of Pakistani origin living abroad opened a mall in Karachi named Dream Bazaar. On the inauguration day, a crowd of about one lakh people stormed the mall and looted it entirely."

A businessman of Pakistani origin living abroad opened a mall in Karachi named Dream Bazaar. And on the day of inauguration A crowd of about one lakh peacefuls stormed the mall and looted the entire mall...!!! pic.twitter.com/XLIi2OnCoL — Pratheesh Viswanath (@pratheesh_Hind) September 1, 2024

Manhas Anupama added, "Dream Bazaar had announced big inaugural offers. Pakistanis went crazy for discounted items, breaking all rules and laws to enter. The Pakistani Army was called in to control the crowd. #FailedStatePakistan becomes insane for free/discounted items."

Pakistanis got crazy for getting discounted commodities, broke all rules & laws to enter the mall. To control the crowd, Pak Army was called#FailedStatePakistan becomes insane for getting free/discounted items pic.twitter.com/Y89QIFRmGj — ManhasAnupama (@manhas_anupama) September 1, 2024

Another user claimed, "A crowd of about one lakh people stormed the mall and looted it, "not a single item was left behind".

Asawer Ali Mughal, another social media user, said, "This isn't the first time such incidents have happened. Who is responsible—the brand or the crowd? How do we manage these types of situations?"