Netanyahu says Israel must prepare to deal with a potentially hostile US president: ‘India is not a small country’

Netanyahu said Israel must use the remaining years of US President Donald Trump’s tenure to strengthen its position in Washington while building alternative alliances to reduce its vulnerability to a shift in American policy.

“First, we must do everything we can during these two years, and during the following two years, in the American arena, through good times and bad,” he said.

MUST READ | Israel to honour Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for his role in foiling flydubai attack

“The second thing is to create other alliances. That is what I am working on now with many countries in our region and outside it. India is not a small country, and there are many others,” he added.

Netanyahu also pointed to political developments in Latin America as an opportunity to expand Israel’s international partnerships, citing the possibility of a major political change in Brazil.

Advertisement

“We must expand our pool of alliances and develop capabilities that make us valuable to everyone,” he said.

India as a key diplomatic partner

Netanyahu has repeatedly cited Israel’s relationship with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as evidence that his country is not isolated internationally. In May, he described the relationship as “unique” and called India a “huge power”, saying there was “crazy love” for Israel in the country.

His remarks came hours before Trump publicly endorsed his re-election bid.

Analysts in Israel have attributed growing apathy towards Netanyahu among US Democrats to his political choices and often tense relationships with former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Netanyahu has presented those confrontations to supporters as demonstrations of his willingness to defend Israeli interests.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Flydubai hero: Israel PM invites Captain Smit Machchhar to light prestigious Independence Day flame

Election rival questions security doctrine

Netanyahu’s main challenger, Gadi Eisenkot, criticised the presentation as a political exercise rather than a serious security strategy. The former Israel Defence Forces chief accused the prime minister of using slogans and fear to influence voters, arguing that the country remained in a strategic vacuum with multiple war fronts unresolved.

Netanyahu’s call to broaden alliances comes as he seeks re-election and prepares for the possibility that future US leadership may be less supportive of Israel.

