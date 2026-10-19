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Netanyahu says Israel must prepare to deal with a potentially hostile US president: ‘India is not a small country’

Netanyahu says Israel must prepare to deal with a potentially hostile US president: ‘India is not a small country’

Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel must use the remaining years of US President Donald Trump’s tenure to strengthen its position in Washington while building alternative alliances to reduce its vulnerability to a shift in American policy.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 8:54 AM IST
Netanyahu says Israel must prepare to deal with a potentially hostile US president: ‘India is not a small country’Netanyahu says Israel must strengthen ties with India

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for Israel to strengthen ties with India and other countries to prepare for the possibility of a future US president who could be hostile towards the country, warning that Washington’s political direction could change within two years.

“In two years, a President, man or woman, could come to power who is very hostile to Israel,” Netanyahu said on Sunday while presenting his security doctrine, nine days before Israel’s October 27 election.

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Netanyahu said Israel must use the remaining years of US President Donald Trump’s tenure to strengthen its position in Washington while building alternative alliances to reduce its vulnerability to a shift in American policy.

“First, we must do everything we can during these two years, and during the following two years, in the American arena, through good times and bad,” he said.

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“The second thing is to create other alliances. That is what I am working on now with many countries in our region and outside it. India is not a small country, and there are many others,” he added.

Netanyahu also pointed to political developments in Latin America as an opportunity to expand Israel’s international partnerships, citing the possibility of a major political change in Brazil.

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“We must expand our pool of alliances and develop capabilities that make us valuable to everyone,” he said.

India as a key diplomatic partner

Netanyahu has repeatedly cited Israel’s relationship with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as evidence that his country is not isolated internationally. In May, he described the relationship as “unique” and called India a “huge power”, saying there was “crazy love” for Israel in the country.

His remarks came hours before Trump publicly endorsed his re-election bid.

Analysts in Israel have attributed growing apathy towards Netanyahu among US Democrats to his political choices and often tense relationships with former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Netanyahu has presented those confrontations to supporters as demonstrations of his willingness to defend Israeli interests.

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Election rival questions security doctrine

Netanyahu’s main challenger, Gadi Eisenkot, criticised the presentation as a political exercise rather than a serious security strategy. The former Israel Defence Forces chief accused the prime minister of using slogans and fear to influence voters, arguing that the country remained in a strategic vacuum with multiple war fronts unresolved.

Netanyahu’s call to broaden alliances comes as he seeks re-election and prepares for the possibility that future US leadership may be less supportive of Israel.

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Published on: Oct 19, 2026 8:54 AM IST
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