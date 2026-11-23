Tharoor began by questioning the franchise’s title, saying, “Grand Theft Auto doesn’t even make sense in the English language.” He then pivoted to Indian politics: “That demonetisation was kind of a grand theft without auto.”

The joke drew laughter from those around him. It referenced the Modi government’s November 2016 decision to withdraw ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes from circulation, a move the Congress leader has long criticised.

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A first-time gamer

The Congress MP also admitted that gaming was not his comfort zone. “I’m afraid I’m not a game player,” he said, adding that GTA 6 was “not for me” after his brief attempt at the game.

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Despite his unfamiliarity with the controls, the video quickly gained attention online — not for his gameplay, but for the political punchline woven into it.

Politics meets pop culture

Tharoor’s comment arrived amid the global buzz around GTA 6, which Rockstar Games said had generated $3.79 billion through preorders and first-day sales, setting what the company described as a record for the biggest entertainment launch in history.

By using the game’s title to frame demonetisation as “grand theft without auto", Tharoor combined pop-culture commentary with a familiar Opposition attack on the government’s currency move.

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Opposition’s recurring attack

Demonetisation has remained a frequent target for Congress leaders, who have argued that the 2016 exercise caused widespread disruption to ordinary citizens and small businesses without achieving its stated objectives.

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Tharoor’s latest remark revives that criticism in an unusually viral format.

The BJP has consistently defended demonetisation as a decisive strike against black money, counterfeit currency and terror financing. However, neither the BJP nor the Prime Minister’s Office had responded to Tharoor’s GTA 6 joke.