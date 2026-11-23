Sangrur, Punjab: On the legal notice issued to actor Amitabh Bachchan, Advocate Indrajeet Arora says, "Three to four days ago, one of my clients approached me and showed me a screenshot and a video from KBC, the quiz show that airs on Sony TV, where general knowledge questions are asked to contestants and they win prize money as they give correct answers. In it, a question was asked about which state in today's time has criminals carrying out bomb attacks on police stations without any fear. I did not feel that this was a general knowledge question; this is a direct attempt to defame a state. For this reason, I have sent a legal notice to Sony TV and Amitabh Bachchan, demanding that it be immediately removed from national media, and if this video was made from their show, they should issue an unconditional apology..." — IANS (@ians_india) — IANS (@ians_india) November 22, 2026

According to the circulating clip, the question asked: “Recently, in which of these states are criminals not even afraid of carrying out bomb blasts at police stations?” The options were Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Punjab.

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Arora has sent notices to Bachchan, through AB Corp Ltd, and to Sony Pictures Networks India, seeking clarification on whether the footage was part of an actual broadcast.

The lawyer argued that the question was not an appropriate general-knowledge query and portrayed Punjab negatively. “I did not feel that this was a general knowledge question; this is a direct attempt to defame a state,” Arora said.

He said the clip could damage the state’s reputation, particularly ahead of Punjab’s upcoming elections. He also raised the possibility that the video may have been created or altered using artificial intelligence.

पंजाब की बर्बाद कानून व्यवस्था पर KBC में पूछा गया सवाल। https://t.co/uN642ST82M — Sunil Sahani (@sahanisunil01) November 18, 2026

Arora has demanded that the alleged question and video be removed from national media and social media platforms.

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He has also sought an unconditional public apology from Bachchan and Sony TV if the footage is confirmed to be from a real episode. The notice reportedly gives the recipients 15 days to respond and warns of legal action if the demands are not met.

At the time of reporting, neither Amitabh Bachchan nor Sony TV had publicly responded to the notice. The video, which is around two minutes long, continues to circulate online, but no independent confirmation has established that the question appeared in an actual KBC 18 broadcast.

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Arora said the video’s authenticity would become clear after receiving a response from Bachchan or the channel. If it is found to be fabricated, he indicated that legal action could be considered against those responsible.