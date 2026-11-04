Himalayas tower over the world: 8 of the world’s 10 tallest mountain ranges are in Asia

The Himalayas are home to the world’s three highest peaks in the ranking, Mount Everest at 8,849 metres, Kangchenjunga at 8,586 metres and Lhotse at 8,516 metres.

All three are above 8,500 metres. None of the other mountain ranges in the top 10 has its third-highest peak above that mark.

The Karakoram is second, led by K2 at 8,611 metres. Everest is 238 metres higher, but K2 is widely considered more dangerous and technically challenging because of its steep terrain, rockfall and avalanche risks, and harsh, unpredictable weather.

The Pamir and Hindu Kush follow at No. 3 and No. 4, with average top-three heights of 7,575 metres and 7,534 metres.

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Interestingly, the Hindu Kush's highest peak, Tirich Mir, stands at 7,708 metres. That is higher than the Pamir's highest peak, Kongur Tagh, at 7,649 metres, even though the Pamir ranks higher overall.

Asia has 8 of the top 10

The Tian Shan, Nyenchen Tanglha, Hengduan and Kunlun ranges also cross the 7,000-metre mark for their average top-three height.

The Hengduan and Kunlun are almost identical, averaging 7,028 metres and 7,025 metres respectively, a difference of just three metres.

The concentration of such high mountains in Asia is linked to the Indian tectonic plate colliding with the Eurasian plate. The process began tens of millions of years ago and continues to raise parts of the region.

Andes lead outside Asia

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The Andes are the highest-ranked range outside Asia, coming ninth with an average of 6,883 metres.

Aconcagua, at 6,961 metres, is the highest mountain outside Asia and the tallest peak in South America. The Saint Elias Mountains in Alaska and northwestern Canada rank tenth, with an average of 5,563 metres.

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Top 10 tallest mountain ranges