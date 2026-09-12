Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
'Sending troops to Ukraine means...': At BRICS Summit, Putin gives stern warning to Europe

'Sending troops to Ukraine means...': At BRICS Summit, Putin gives stern warning to Europe

Putin’s remarks came as he was in New Delhi for the BRICS summit, where he also held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 7:40 AM IST
'Sending troops to Ukraine means...': At BRICS Summit, Putin gives stern warning to EuropePutin made the remarks while in New Delhi for the BRICS summit, where he also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
SUMMARY
  • Putin said Russia had no intention of threatening European countries
  • He accused European leaders of inventing a false Russian threat
  • At the BRICS summit, Putin and Modi agreed to deepen ties

Amid rising tensions over Ukraine and wider geopolitical strains, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday issued a sharp warning to European leaders, saying any deployment of European troops to Ukrainian territory would amount to “a war against Russia”. He also said Moscow did not pose a threat to Europe and accused European leaders of alarming their own populations with what he called an imaginary threat from Russia.

Advertisement

Putin’s remarks came as he was in New Delhi for the BRICS summit, where he also held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders agreed to deepen their longstanding bilateral ties, while Putin used the summit to push for greater BRICS cooperation and a new platform for global growth independent of Western rules.

SEE THIS | Modi, Putin review India-Russia ties across trade, defence, energy and space

Putin warns Europe over troops in Ukraine

“At the moment, they say they are considering how to send troops onto Ukrainian territory. That means a war against Russia,” Russian news agencies quoted Putin as saying.

Putin said Moscow had no intention of entering into a conflict with European countries. “We are not threatening and have no intention of threatening European countries. Why would we?” he said, adding that European leaders were “frightening their populations with an imaginary threat coming from Russia”.

Advertisement

“This threat does not exist and has never existed,” Putin said.

Russia has repeatedly warned that the deployment of Western troops on Ukrainian territory would cross a major red line. European leaders have discussed possible troop deployments in the event of a future peace settlement, but no such deployment has taken place.

DON'T MISS | Modi-Putin 'car diplomacy': Aurus ride at BRICS 2026 continues a years-long tradition

Putin’s message from Delhi at BRICS summit

PM Modi and Putin agreed to deepen their longstanding bilateral ties, and the Russian leader called for BRICS to develop a new platform for global growth independent of Western rules.

Addressing a gathering of BRICS business leaders ahead of the summit on Friday, Putin said Russia was ready to work with partners on infrastructure and logistics projects, including the Arctic Transport Corridor and North-South Transport Corridor. He also spoke of cooperation in technology, artificial intelligence, unmanned transport, finance, tourism and industry.

Advertisement

“We are not against anyone,” the Russian President said. “We are in favour of our interests,” while asserting that BRICS remained open to cooperation with the wider world.

Putin said the proposed NDB-based investment platform would seek to mobilise private-sector funding and make BRICS economies more competitive. He also expressed hope that other BRICS members would support the initiative.

India balances ties amid global tensions

The talks come as India seeks to balance its relationships with Russia, the US, Gulf countries, Iran and Israel amid heightened geopolitical tensions and disruptions to trade and shipping. Putin’s visit to New Delhi thus combined a warning to Europe over Ukraine with a broader push for deeper BRICS cooperation and stronger India-Russia ties.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 12, 2026 7:40 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more