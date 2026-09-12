'Sending troops to Ukraine means...': At BRICS Summit, Putin gives stern warning to Europe

SEE THIS | Modi, Putin review India-Russia ties across trade, defence, energy and space

Putin warns Europe over troops in Ukraine

“At the moment, they say they are considering how to send troops onto Ukrainian territory. That means a war against Russia,” Russian news agencies quoted Putin as saying.

Putin said Moscow had no intention of entering into a conflict with European countries. “We are not threatening and have no intention of threatening European countries. Why would we?” he said, adding that European leaders were “frightening their populations with an imaginary threat coming from Russia”.

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“This threat does not exist and has never existed,” Putin said.

Russia has repeatedly warned that the deployment of Western troops on Ukrainian territory would cross a major red line. European leaders have discussed possible troop deployments in the event of a future peace settlement, but no such deployment has taken place.

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Putin’s message from Delhi at BRICS summit

PM Modi and Putin agreed to deepen their longstanding bilateral ties, and the Russian leader called for BRICS to develop a new platform for global growth independent of Western rules.

Addressing a gathering of BRICS business leaders ahead of the summit on Friday, Putin said Russia was ready to work with partners on infrastructure and logistics projects, including the Arctic Transport Corridor and North-South Transport Corridor. He also spoke of cooperation in technology, artificial intelligence, unmanned transport, finance, tourism and industry.

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“We are not against anyone,” the Russian President said. “We are in favour of our interests,” while asserting that BRICS remained open to cooperation with the wider world.

Putin said the proposed NDB-based investment platform would seek to mobilise private-sector funding and make BRICS economies more competitive. He also expressed hope that other BRICS members would support the initiative.

India balances ties amid global tensions

The talks come as India seeks to balance its relationships with Russia, the US, Gulf countries, Iran and Israel amid heightened geopolitical tensions and disruptions to trade and shipping. Putin’s visit to New Delhi thus combined a warning to Europe over Ukraine with a broader push for deeper BRICS cooperation and stronger India-Russia ties.