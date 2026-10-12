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UAE has changed 5 key rules this October, from new restrictions to hefty fines, here's everything residents need to know

UAE has changed 5 key rules this October, from new restrictions to hefty fines, here's everything residents need to know

Parents and visitors in Dubai and Sharjah have been reminded not to photograph or film students without appropriate consent.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 5:00 AM IST
UAE has changed 5 key rules this October, from new restrictions to hefty fines, here's everything residents need to knowBusinesses subject to electronic invoicing should separately check the implementation deadlines and compliance requirements applicable to them.

If you live in the UAE, the rules around your home, your child’s school, the food you buy and even what you can post online are changing. New regulations introduced or updated in October bring stricter privacy rules for photographing children, new food standards, tighter controls on shared housing and changes to the law on attempted suicide. Some violations can also attract fines running into crores of rupees, The Gulf News reported.

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The UAE amended its Crimes and Penalties Law on October 8, removing criminal punishment for attempted suicide. However, people who incite or assist another person may face penalties.

If an attempt causes permanent disability, illness or an inability to perform personal tasks for more than 20 days, the punishment can be three to five years in prison and a fine.

  • If the person dies following incitement or assistance, the punishment can be five to seven years.

  • Deportation may also apply to convicted foreign nationals.

    • Schools tighten photography rules

    Parents and visitors in Dubai and Sharjah have been reminded not to photograph or film students without appropriate consent or share images containing other children through WhatsApp, social media or other digital platforms.

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    The guidance covers classrooms, corridors, playgrounds, assemblies and school drop-off and pick-up areas.

    Under Article 44 of the UAE Cybercrimes Law, privacy violations can attract:

    • At least six months in prison

    • A fine of Dh150,000 to Dh500,000 (about ₹39.51 lakh to ₹1.32 crore), or both, where the conduct constitutes an offence

    Digitally altered images used to defame or offend can attract at least one year in prison and a fine of Dh250,000 to Dh500,000 (about ₹65.85 lakh to ₹1.32 crore) where the relevant legal provisions apply. These are potential legal penalties, not automatic fines imposed by schools.

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    New limits on salt, sugar and fat

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    The UAE has introduced limits on sodium, sugar and fat in selected packaged foods, including bread, sweetened milk drinks, flavoured yoghurt and laban, salty snacks and processed cheese.

    Compliance will be phased in, with final limits due by December 31, 2030.

    • Fines can range from Dh5,000 to Dh500,000 (about ₹1.32 lakh to ₹1.32 crore).

    • Business closure can last up to six months, with the possibility of renewal.

    • Licence or approval cancellation may apply.

    Dubai New shared housing rules

    Dubai's Law No. 4 of 2026 bans families and individuals from living in the same shared residential unit. Existing properties have one year to comply.

    Key requirements include:

    • At least five square metres of bedroom space per occupant

    • One complete bathroom for every four occupants

    • Each family must have a separate bedroom with its own private bathroom

    • Owners must obtain the necessary approvals and meet occupancy, planning and safety standards

    Shared accommodation is permitted in more than 44 designated areas. Individual shared housing is restricted on Sheikh Zayed Road, Jumeirah Road, Al Wasl Road and Baniyas Road, where accommodation is restricted to families.

    Violations can result in:

    • Fines ranging from Dh500 to Dh500,000 (about ₹13,171 to ₹1.32 crore)

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    • Repeat violations within one year can attract double the fine, up to Dh1 million (about ₹2.63 crore)

    • Activity suspension for up to six months

    • Permit revocation or trade licence cancellation in applicable case

    Must Read: Satya Nadella flags ‘black box’ AI risks: Why Microsoft CEO wants stronger controls over superintelligence

    New electronic invoicing rules

    The Ministry of Finance has updated the accreditation framework for electronic invoicing service providers under Ministerial Decision No. 168 of 2026, which came into force on October 1.

    Providers holding preliminary approval have 30 days from October 1 to complete the accreditation requirements. They do not need to submit a new application unless instructed by the Ministry.

    Businesses subject to electronic invoicing should separately check the implementation deadlines and compliance requirements applicable to them.

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    Business Today Desk
    Business Today Desk

    Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

    Published on: Oct 12, 2026 5:00 AM IST
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