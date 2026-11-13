While the exact stake being acquired has not been disclosed, an industry source cited by Reuters estimated A2B’s valuation at around ₹3,298.42 crore

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A2B operates over 190 outlets globally

Founded by brothers K.T. Srinivasa Raja and K.T. Venkatesan, A2B began as a sweet shop and gradually expanded into a major food business offering South Indian vegetarian meals, sweets and savouries.

The company operates around 160 outlets across India and more than 30 overseas outlets, with an international presence in Singapore, the United States, Australia, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. It employs more than 15,000 people and has a particularly strong presence in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

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Expansion plans and global ambitions

The partnership will focus on expanding A2B’s domestic and international operations while strengthening its packaged-food business. Plans include investing in leadership and talent, improving digital capabilities, and modernising kitchens and manufacturing facilities to meet global standards.

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The company also intends to expand its range of healthy and nutritious food products as it looks to cater to changing consumer preferences.

Murdoch and Shankar aim to combine A2B’s established brand and customer base with Bodhi Tree’s investment expertise to build a professionally managed Indian food company with a wider international presence.

A2B considers potential stock market listing

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The investment could also help prepare A2B for a potential stock market listing. Co-founder K.T. Srinivasa Raja said the partnership would support the company in becoming ready for public markets, enabling customers, employees and investors to participate in its future growth.

However, no timeline for a potential listing has been announced.

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Bodhi Tree’s investment strategy

Backed by James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems and Uday Shankar, Bodhi Tree Systems has previously invested in businesses including ALLEN Career Institute and JioStar, the media and entertainment joint venture between Reliance and Disney.

The A2B transaction marks its first investment in the food sector, reflecting its interest in established consumer businesses with significant growth potential.

The deal comes amid rising investor interest in India’s traditional food brands. In 2025, Singapore-based Temasek acquired a stake in Haldiram’s snacks business in a transaction that valued the business at roughly ₹94,034.60 crore.