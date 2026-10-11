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UK overtakes China as biggest source of gold ETF inflows in 2026: What is driving the surge?

UK overtakes China as biggest source of gold ETF inflows in 2026: What is driving the surge?

UK-listed gold ETFs attracted $9.5 billion in inflows in the first nine months of 2026, marginally overtaking China as investors increased their exposure to the precious metal. The WGC said record quarterly demand may partly reflect concerns over inflation, fiscal sustainability and rising government bond yields.

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Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Oct 11, 2026 2:30 AM IST
UK overtakes China as biggest source of gold ETF inflows in 2026: What is driving the surge?UK-listed gold funds attracted $9.50 billion in inflows through September, marginally ahead of China's $9.46 billion.

The UK has marginally overtaken China to become the largest source of country-level inflows into gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2026, as investors increasingly turn to the precious metal amid concerns over inflation, government finances and bond-market volatility.

UK-listed gold funds attracted $9.50 billion in net inflows between January and September, narrowly exceeding the $9.46 billion recorded by Chinese-listed funds, according to the World Gold Council's (WGC) Gold ETF Commentary: September 2026.

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The shift comes after an exceptionally strong third quarter for UK-listed funds, which attracted approximately $7.5 billion, equivalent to 54 tonnes of gold. Their quarterly inflows were the strongest on record, helping Europe register record regional inflows of $13.64 billion during the quarter.

The persistence of demand has also stood out. UK-listed funds recorded inflows in 12 of the 13 weeks leading up to September 25, the most consistent run since 2022, suggesting that investor interest extended beyond a single market event.

Are fiscal concerns driving gold demand?

The WGC said the reasons behind the UK's unusually strong inflows were difficult to establish conclusively, but rising government bond term premiums may offer a clue.

A term premium represents the additional compensation investors demand for holding longer-dated bonds rather than rolling over shorter-term securities. A rise in the premium can reflect concerns about inflation uncertainty, fiscal sustainability and risks associated with government borrowing.

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MUST READ: Gold prices fall 8.5% in September, but ETFs attract $10 billion: What explains the disconnect?

The council found that UK gold ETF inflows in excess of those predicted by its historical model moved alongside changes in the country's bond term premium from July onwards. The relationship had been weak earlier in the year but strengthened during the third quarter.

A model based on the historical relationship between UK and Western gold ETF flows would have predicted quarterly UK inflows of around 18 tonnes, compared with the 54 tonnes actually recorded. The resulting excess of 36 tonnes remained largely unexplained by the model, even after additional UK economic and financial indicators were considered.

The WGC cautioned that the sample was short and that the relationship did not establish a direct cause. Nevertheless, it suggested that investors may be responding to inflation uncertainty, fiscal concerns or perceptions that monetary policy could be falling behind developments in the economy.

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A broader shift across Europe

The UK's experience also coincided with rising bond yields and term premiums in France and Germany, although gold ETF inflows in those markets were less pronounced.

MUST READ: Gold corrects 24.6% from record high: Why Mirae Asset sees an investment opportunity below $4,200

European gold ETFs attracted $13.64 billion during the third quarter, exceeding North America's $11.73 billion. This was the first quarter since the second quarter of 2021 in which Europe attracted larger inflows than North America when both regions recorded positive flows.

The WGC said October could test whether the trend persists. If bond yields remain elevated despite reduced expectations of further monetary tightening, investors may be focusing less on near-term interest rates and more on underlying fiscal and inflation risks.

For gold markets, the UK's rise above China in year-to-date ETF inflows offers evidence of how investor demand can shift across regions as concerns about government finances and bond markets evolve.

DO READ: Gold ahead of festive season: Gold’s 26% correction could be a buying opportunity, says Tata MF

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Oct 11, 2026 2:30 AM IST
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