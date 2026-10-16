‘Whole thing is a shame’: Trump says he is talking to China, Russia about denuclearisation

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Russia has the most number of nuclear warheads followed by the US and then China, as per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Trump made these comments months after the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) expired earlier this year.The New START treaty, signed in 2010, allowed for a single extension. This extension was agreed upon by then President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin for five years. Any further extension of the treaty would require an executive decision to voluntarily extend its limits.

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Earlier this year Trump had sounded hopeful all the three countries would cut their massive defence budgets in half. He said hundreds of billions of dollars are being invested in rebuilding the nation’s nuclear deterrent. “There’s no reason for us to be building brand new nuclear weapons, we already have so many…You could destroy the world 50 times over, 100 times over. And here we are building new nuclear weapons, and they’re building nuclear weapons,” he had told reporters at the Oval Office.

He said everyone’s spending a lot of money that could be spent on other things that are actually much more productive, also adding that if the weapons were actually ever used it’s “going to be probably oblivion”.

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