All about Stephen Hanson, the American restaurant mogul who doubled as Epstein's 'wingman'

He ran some of New York's most glamorous restaurants. But one of his most consequential connections had nothing to do with food. BR Guest Hospitality founder Stephen Hanson appeared extensively in the Department of Justice's tranches of emails and records against the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

Related Articles

BR Guest also features in the 2026 Justice Department release, with a keyword search showing 130 results for the company name. Hanson's name keeps resurfacing — raising questions about how deep his connection to one of history's most notorious figures really goes.

MUST READ | Jeffrey Epstein's 'baby ranch' plan: New files detail disturbing plans tied to his New Mexico estate

Who is Stephen Hanson?

He is a New York City hospitality mogul who founded the restaurant empire BR Guest Hospitality. At its peak, BR Guest Hospitality was valued at $300 million and managed famous restaurants in Manhattan such as Blue Water Grill, Ruby Foo's, Fiamma, and Dos Caminos.

Has he been accused of criminal wrongdoing?

According to the emails and documents released by the Justice Department, Stephen Hanson has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing. They, however, do indicate that he was a part of Epstein's social network. His name appears nearly 3,000 times across the released documents.

Advertisement

Hanson is described as a devoted friend who frequently helped Epstein manage and entertain women.

What was his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein?

The two had a long-standing social friendship, with The New York Times describing Hanson as a close friend and "wingman" who helped entertain and socialise with Epstein over the years. He maintained contact with Epstein for years after the latter's 2008 conviction and also visited Epstein's Little St. James Island in the Caribbean.

In 2011, Epstein contacted Hanson after his personal psychologist's request to secure a speaker for the University of Alabama's hospitality management program. Hanson sent his company's Chief Operating Officer at the time to serve as a guest speaker.

In 2016 and 2017, Hanson relied on Epstein as a confidant and business ally. According to emails shared by the DOJ, he sought Epstein's advice on personal dilemmas and looked to partner with him on real estate ventures in New York, such as the Life Hotel project.

Advertisement

In 2016, Hanson wrote an email to Epstein complaining about a woman using expletives. Hanson was also concerned that the situation could damage his relationship with his daughters and family. In July 2017, Epstein described his alliance to Hanson as "a marriage" in a text regarding their partnership.

DO CHECKOUT | Epstein Files: Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg spotted at 'wild' dinner party with Jeffrey Epstein

What are the allegations against Hanson?

According to the Justice Department, Hanson used his hospitality network to help entertain, manage, and accommodate the young women in Epstein's circle. He often secured tables for them at high-end restaurants, arranged private cooking classes, and helped them secure jobs or visas.

Besides this, he routinely performed personal favours for Epstein — recruiting staff and managers for Little St. James Island, formulating a customised beef jerky recipe for the late sex offender, and asking his corporate assistant to send samples for nutritional testing.

In an FBI interview, an anonymous victim said that when she was in her early 20s, Epstein sent Hanson to her New York apartment, where the latter allegedly paid her for oral sex on at least a dozen occasions.

About the Hamptons connection

Advertisement

According to the DOJ records, Epstein organised "girls' weekends" at the Hamptons and arranged overnight stays at properties owned by wealthy acquaintances, including Hanson. One email trail suggests that Hanson hosted women at his Hamptons estate, though there is no public allegation that he participated in Epstein's crimes.

Besides this, emails also showed requests for gatherings involving "beautiful Russian girls" and other women brought into elite circles. Outside the scope of the Epstein Files, Hanson and his wife Deana have long been a part of the ultra-exclusive Hamptons social circuit.