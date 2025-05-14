To say US President Donald Trump’s trip to the Gulf has so far been a raging success would be an understatement. He made a surprise announcement that the US would lift the long-standing sanctions on Syria, and also managed a $600 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia to invest in the US.

The US also agreed to sell Saudi Arabia an arms package worth $142 billion, which White House termed the largest "defense cooperation agreement" Washington has ever made.

Trump even quipped, "Oh what I do for the crown prince," while speaking at an investment forum in Riyadh, where he said he was acting on a request to remove the sanctions as per a request by Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Trump said the sanctions had served an important function but it was now time to move on.

This is not only a major US policy shift, it would also be a huge boost to Syria, ravaged by a civil war that has stretched on for more than a decade. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was toppled by the rebels, led by current President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

In 1979, the US had declared Syria a state sponsor of terrorism. It had imposed sanctions in 2004 and added further sanctions in 2011 after the civil war broke out.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani took to social media to call it a new start in Syria’s path to reconstruction.

US-SAUDI DEAL

Trump and Mohammed bin Salman signed an agreement that covered a range of sectors including energy, defence, mining and others. The arms deal signed between both the nations cover more than a dozen US defence companies, specialising in areas including air and missile defense, air force and space, maritime security and communications.

Saudi has been one of the largest customers for US arms. The two nations have maintained strong ties for decades. However, relations became strained after the murder of US-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent critic, in 2018 by Saudi agents in Istanbul. The Saudi government denied any involvement.

Trump called Mohammed bin Salman an "incredible man”. "I really believe we like each other a lot," Trump said.

(With Reuters inputs)