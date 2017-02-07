Has Cyrus Mistry lost out in his battle with Ratan Tata?

Till October 24, 2016, Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, who is known in his corporate circles as CPM, seemed invincible. He was perceived as the combination of power of Tatas and Mistrys. He was all out fronting the $103 billion conglomerate and leading internal restructuring - through acquisitions and sale of businesses in group companies.

After the day he had been sacked, Mistry looked like the David to topple Goliath. Ratan Tata re-emerged as an old lion into the scene. David failed to stone down Goliath this time. Mistry started losing the battles and, finally, lost his position as director in the primary holding company, Tata Sons, despite his family's 18.4 per cent stake holding in it - the largest after the Tata Trusts.

Ratan Tata's 'rise-of-phoenix' gene shattered Mistry. Tata took a minimal of three months and two weeks to wipe out all traces of Mistry from the 100 companies big conglomerate. Now the option left for Mistry is the legal battle. The visibly shaken Mistry vouch to go to the last mile of legal battle - not for regaining any of his positions but to expose Tata, sources say.



What left for Mistry?

After being removed as chairman Mistry fought a lost battle to retain his top post in big group companies. Industrialist Nusli Wadia, who was a childhood friend of Tata, backed Mistry in his fight along with independent directors. Deepak Parekh and Adi Godrej sided with Mistry from outside. Despite all, Tata successfully managed to remove him from some of the boards with the help of financial institutions. Later, Mistry himself decided to quit from the remaining boards of group companies, keeping his position only in Tata Sons.

At the legal front, Mistry's family firms filed petitions in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and tried to stop Tata Sons shareholders' meeting, which was scheduled to remove him from its board. The tribunal and, later, the appellate tribunal ruled in favour of Tata and Mistry was removed from the Tata Sons board on February 6. Surprisingly, Noel Tata, who is half-brother of Tata, but brother-in-law of Mistry, and his mother Simone Tata voted in favour of removal through proxy.

Now it is clear that Mistry and Shapoorji Pallonji group is completely out from all the roles in Tata Sons and its group companies. They can't come back on the board as the shareholders of the company elect the board members--- which means each candidate should majority vote from shareholders to be elected as director. As Tata once said, Shapoorji Pallonji had no right for claiming board position.

Tata has smartly ousted Mistry from group companies with the help of financial institutions - they hold 30-40 per cent stake in some companies. The financial institutions believed that the group companies could not exist without the backing of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons. This situation will continue and Mistry will not have any role in the business of group companies. But he will continue questioning the decisions as a minority shareholder.

However, Mistry will continue his legal battle against Tata and the board of Tata Sons and the trusts (especially the trustees Noshir Soonawala and R Venkataramanan - former executive assistant to Tata). The tribunal will handle the each of the allegations raised by Mistry separately, and it will be a headache for the Tata and his team. He had levelled a series of allegations - including those relating to fraudulent transactions, unethical practices and conflict of interest. Flagging corporate governance issues, he questioned the investment decisions of Tata - which include loss making overseas assets of Indian Hotels, Tata Motors' Nano, Tata Steel Europe, Tata Power's Mundra ultra mega project, Tata-Docomo and aviation joint ventures.

The wounded Mistry has some strong cases on his side. He can't be written off.



