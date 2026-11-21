Why are homebuyers moving towards apartments?

Traditionally, affluent families in Ludhiana preferred independent houses offering larger spaces, privacy and land ownership. However, modern condominium developments are attracting attention by combining spacious homes with shared recreational facilities, security and professionally managed common areas.

Rohit Kishore, CEO, Hero Realty, said, “Ludhiana's residential landscape is evolving, with homebuyers increasingly moving beyond traditional kothi-style living towards modern condominium communities.”

He added, “This shift, inspired by global cities such as Singapore and Hong Kong, reflects a growing preference for high-rise homes that offer shared amenities, community living and everyday conveniences at the doorstep.”

Luxury housing gains momentum

Sidhwan Canal Road is emerging as a prominent residential corridor, with developments from Hero Realty, AIPL, Omaxe and Ireo offering different housing formats.

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Hero Realty's Hero Homes has over 270 families residing in Phase 1. Its second phase, launched in September 2025, spans 15.58 acres and comprises 318 residences across five high-rise towers.

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The 3.5 and 4.5 BHK apartments feature private plunge pools, alongside landscaped spaces, sports facilities and a clubhouse.

The developer has also launched The Canalis, a 3.7-acre development offering 3 BHK residences.

Kishore said, “Sidhwan Canal Road is emerging as one of Ludhiana's promising residential addresses, with strong potential for future growth.”

What do market numbers indicate?

A market assessment cited in Eldeco Infrastructure and Properties' DRHP estimates that Ludhiana recorded approximately 8,000 residential units in new supply between 2020 and H1 2025, against absorption of around 7,300 units.

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Average plotted-development launch prices increased from approximately ₹35,000 per sq. yd. in 2022–23 to ₹42,500 in H1 2025, reflecting a rise of about 21%.

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Apartments versus independent houses

While apartments offer managed amenities and shared maintenance, independent houses provide greater control over construction, renovation and land ownership.

However, luxury apartments may involve recurring maintenance charges, clubhouse expenses and sinking-fund contributions.

For buyers, the decision ultimately depends on lifestyle preferences, usable space, location, long-term ownership costs and resale potential.

As Ludhiana's residential landscape evolves, both housing formats are likely to coexist, serving different buyer requirements.

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