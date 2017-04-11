Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro now available on Amazon India at Rs 27,990

The South Korean giant, Samsung launched its Galaxy C7 Pro in India last week. The phone is available on Amazon India at Rs 27,990 and comes in two colours- Gold and Navy Blue. Samsung's Galaxy C7 Pro is the smaller, slimmer version of its C9 Pro phablet.

Amazon India is offering up to Rs 2000 cashback if the buyers choose credit card with EMI for payment on the website. Buyers using credit card from the following banks can get the cashback- Axis Bank, Citibank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HSBC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and SBI Bank.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro buyers will also get offers worth Rs 3000 on domestic flights and hotels on Yatra's app. For domestic flights, buyers will get Rs 750 off and another Rs 750 discount in Yatra eCash on a minimum booking of Rs 4000. While on domestic hotels they will get flat Rs 1,500 off on a minimum booking of Rs 6000.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is known for it's ultra-slim and metal unibody design. The phone sports a 2.5D curved glass coating on top and comes with both 16-megapixel front and rear camera and dual LED flash on the back. The cameras are capable of recording full-HD videos at 30 frames per second.

It runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and is a dual-SIM smartphone. Samsung's Galaxy C7 Pro sports an 'always-on' display, and like other latest smartphones it also has a fingerprint scanner on the home button, and 'upcoming' Samsung Pay support.

The smartphone has a 5.7-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED 2.5D Curved Glass display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4. The Galaxy C7 Pro is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 626 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The handset is offered with 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card up to 256GB.

Galaxy C7 Pro includes 4G LTE, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack as its connectivity options.

The phone is packed with a non-removable 3300mAh battery and uses a USB Type-C cable for charging (100 percent in 100 minutes).