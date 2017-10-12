7th Pay Commission: 8 lakh teachers to receive pay hike of up to 28 per cent on current salary

The government on Wednesday gave the biggest Diwali bonanza for about 8 lakh teachers and other equivalent academic staff in higher educational institutions. The Union Cabinet yesterday cleared revised pay scales for about 7.58 lakh teachers and academic staff of higher educational institutions following the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission. The approved pay scales would be applicable from January 2016, the government said in a press statement. The annual Central financial liability on account of this measure would be about Rs 9,800 crore.



The cabinet decision will benefit 7.58 lakh teachers and equivalent academic staff in the 106 universities and colleges which are funded by the University Grants Commission and the union HRD ministry and also 329 universities which are funded by state governments and 12,912 government and private aided colleges affiliated to state public universities. "In addition, the revised pay package will cover teachers of 119 Centrally Funded Technical Institutions viz. IITs, IISc, IIMs, IISERs, IIITs, NITIE," the statement said.



"The implementation of the pay revision will enhance the teachers' pay in the range of Rs 10,400 and Rs 49,800 as against the extant entry pay due to the implementation of the 6th Pay Commission for the pay of teachers. This revision would register an entry pay growth in the range of 22 per cent to 28 per cent," the government said. For state government funded institutions, the revised pay scales will require adoption by the respective state governments. The Central government will bear the additional burden of the States on account of revision of pay scales. The measures proposed in the revised pay structure are expected to improve quality of higher education and also attract and retain talent.



Earlier in April, Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar had assured the teacher fraternity and staff of Education Institutions, University and Colleges of getting justice in their pay related matters. Javadekar said 'those who had some doubt whether government is moving or not in this direction, let me dispel their doubts that we have already started action and soon they will get good news'. He further urged the education fraternity to try more vigorously to improve the quality of education at all levels and concentrate on study, examination and assessment work.



The government had last year constituted a pay review Commission to implement the recommendations in educational institute, University and Colleges. The Commission submitted its recommendations earlier this year. After this, a Committee headed by Secretary Higher Education had been constituted to submit its final recommendations to the Cabinet. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu state Cabinet has also agreed to implement recommendations under the 7th Pay Commission for around 10 lakh of its state government personnel and teachers. After the move, the salaries of government employees will increase by 20 per cent.



(With inputs from PTI)