Honda Grazia launched: Price, specifications, availability

Honda Grazia, touted as the 'advanced urban scooter', was launched starting from Rs 57,897 (ex-showroom Delhi). Placed higher than the Honda Activa series, this new offering by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India will be its next flagship scooter in India after Honda Activa 125.

Honda Activa has been one of the best sellers for the company. The new new Grazia is based on the same Honda Activa but gets a new design, specially built to attract youngters. The popularity of this segment has been on the rise in tier-2 cities since the launch of the original Activa in 2000.

Honda Grazia bears certain resemblances to its predecessor. For starters, it runs on the same 124.9 cc fan-cooled, 4-stroke engine that used to drive the Honda Active 125. The engine makes 8.52 bhp of max power and 10.54 Nm of max torque. The engine is coupled with a CVT automatic gearbox. This power-train can take Grazia to top speed of 85 kmph, as per the official spec list.

The Honda Grazia comes with black alloy wheels now - 12-inch in the front and 10-inch in the rear - with tubeless tyres on both of them. The front wheel comes with an optional disc brake. Honda Grazia also comes with Combi Brake System (CBS) which equally distributes the brake force between the front and the rear brake when the lever for the rear brake is pressed. This allows better handling and stability while riding the scooter. The front suspension on Honda Grazia is a telescopic pair, whereas the rear suspension being a spring-loaded hydraulic one.

The design language of Honda Grazia is intended to appeal to the younger crowd. The scooter has been designed in sharp, swift lines with dual-tone colour scheme, giving it a sportier look and feel. By placing the LED headlamp at the front apron of the scooter, Honda is aiming to make the Grazia look futuristic, conforming to the 'advanced urban scooter' image.

Also, the much-anticipated mobile charging socket has been included in the glove box of the Honda Grazia, although as an optional accessory and not standard equipment. The instrument cluster has been made fully digital, with two screens and a three-step eco speed indicator. The 4-in-1 lock with seat opening switch takes care of the security of the scooter.

There are three trims of Honda Grazia - Grazia STD for Rs 57,897, Grazia Alloy for 59,827, and the high-end Grazia Dlx for Rs 62,269. The Grazia comes in six colour options - Neo Orange Metallic, Pearl Nightstar Black, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Amazing White, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic.