“It is still very early, but the objective is to continue on the path of fiscal consolidation and reiterate the Centre’s commitment to fiscal discipline. While the headroom for a sharp reduction in the fiscal deficit may not be there in FY28, but the intent will be to reduce it as much as possible,” said a source close to the development.

In FY27, surging crude and commodity prices have led to a higher subsidy burden for the Centre while tax revenues, especially on the customs duty front are seen to be lower due to several cuts to help keep prices low. However, the windfall from the IDBI Bank stake sale and dividend from the Reserve Bank of India is expected to help meet the fiscal deficit target.

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Meanwhile, the Centre is expected to continue with its focus on capital expenditure for at least another year, as it looks to sustain the economic growth momentum. The Centre had pegged capital expenditure in FY27 at Rs 12.2 lakh crore as against Rs 10.97 lakh crore in the Revised Estimate for FY26. Another 10% increase in capex is expected in FY28.

The view is that while private capex has started to see a revival of sorts in certain sectors, the push from public capex needs to continue for at least another year given the huge multiplier effect it has had. Capex in the first six months of the fiscal has also been on track at Rs 6.54 lakh crore or 53.6% of the full year target. The expectation is that line ministries are likely to keep the focus on capital spending in the second half of the year, but the full targeted amount may not be spent.

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The final estimates for fiscal deficit and capex is expected only later in January ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.