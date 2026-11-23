The OTS scheme of Rs 1,950 crore was originally proposed by the NSEL Investors Forum (NIF). Later, NSEL, with the support of 63 moons technologies, accepted the NIF proposal and filed a settlement scheme before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, seeking a one-time, amicable, full and final settlement with 5,682 claimants.

The NCLT Mumbai bench approved the OTS between NSEL and the claimants after putting it to a vote, in which 92.81% of claimants by number and 91.35% by value voted in favour of the settlement.

The OTS is unique in its resolution, as it has been voluntarily funded by 63 moons from its own resources, despite no money trail having been found leading to NSEL, 63 moons or its promoters by any investigative agency.

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The entire money trail has been traced to 17 defaulter groups, and no money has been recovered from them so far.

Why is 63 moons settling voluntarily?

The company agreed to make the payment after lengthy deliberations, and the settlement brings an end to prolonged litigation, said S. Rajendran, MD and CEO of 63 moons technologies. The company can now look forward to focusing on its growth plans.

"There were a lot of restrictions on us in making new investments and promoting new things, imposed by various courts. All that has been removed. So, we don't have any restrictions now and can do normal business just like any other company," Rajendran told Business Today.

Various assets of the company that had been taken over by investigative agencies during the course of the case have also been released, he pointed out.

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Even as NSEL has settled with investors, Rajendran maintained that the company will continue to pursue the defaulters to recover the outstanding money.

However, he does not expect any substantial amount to be recovered. Rajendran pointed out that, historically, in various such default cases, recoveries have generally not exceeded 40-50%.

Monday's settlement is not the first in this case. Back in August 2013, NSEL had paid around Rs 179 crore, providing relief to 7,053 small claimants with outstanding dues of less than Rs 10 lakh. All claimants with dues below Rs 10 lakh have received 100% of their outstanding amounts, the company said.

With the settlement now completed, 63 moons says it can focus on future growth opportunities. Some of its subsidiaries have already started working in areas such as cybersecurity and blockchain-based technology, while several other business ideas are under discussion, Rajendran said.

"This OTS payout is not only just and fair for the claimants but, more importantly, it will provide a roadmap for settlement in any financial crisis in future," Sharad Saraf, Chairman of the NSEL Investors Forum, said on the occasion.