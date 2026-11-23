“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of NVIDIA's Board.

“We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer.”

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Jones, Kress to continue

Jones will continue serving as board chair, while Kress will return to her continuing responsibilities as CFO.

Huang welcomed the decision, describing his return as an opportunity to lead NVIDIA during a period of significant technological transformation.

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Huang said.

“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment,” he added, thanking the board, employees, shareholders and executive leadership for their support.

Independent investigation to continue

Despite Huang's reinstatement, NVIDIA confirmed that an independent investigation into reports that he had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort would continue.

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The company previously established a committee comprising independent directors to examine the matter and appointed independent legal counsel to assist the investigation.

The board reiterated that the inquiry would proceed to its conclusion, adding that Huang fully supported the process and would cooperate.

NVIDIA strengthens security oversight

Alongside the leadership decision, NVIDIA announced additional measures to strengthen its national security and regulatory compliance framework.

The board has established a National Security and Export Control Committee, comprising independent directors, to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

The company is also recruiting a Chief Compliance Officer, who will oversee compliance operations and report to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

NVIDIA said the new committee would engage legal counsel experienced in national security matters, supported by specialist advisers.

The company added that it would continue cooperating with ongoing government investigations and inquiries.