According to Reserve Bank of India data, loans against gold jewellery rose 66% year-on-year to over Rs 3.74 lakh crore in September 2026, from Rs 2.25 lakh crore in September 2025. In September 2024, they were around Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

This surge in gold loans followed a sharp rise in gold prices.

Gold hit a record of around Rs 1.80 lakh per 10 gram in January 2026, but prices have since fallen, with 24-carat gold now trading at around Rs 1.25 lakh per 10 gram. The decline of over 30% mirrors a global slump, with prices falling below $3,600 an ounce from over $5,500.

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Profit booking, a stronger dollar and interest rate uncertainty are among the reasons gold prices have fallen this year.

Concerns of falling prices

A fall in gold prices may be good news if you want to buy gold, but it raises concerns if gold has been used to borrow money.

Typically, the loan a borrower can get depends on the value of the gold jewellery pledged and the LTV. If you pledge gold worth Rs 1 lakh and the lender offers a loan of Rs 70,000, the LTV is 70%.

When gold prices rise, the lender may offer a larger loan against the same pledged gold. But when prices fall, as they are now, the LTV rises.

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For instance, if gold prices fall 20%, the Rs 1 lakh worth of gold pledged will be worth Rs 80,000. The loan is still Rs 70,000, so the LTV rises to 87%.

If a borrower defaults, the lender can auction the pledged gold to recover its money. But if prices continue to fall, recovery becomes that much more difficult.

Lenders sound a warning

There may be no alarm bells ringing in the sector just yet, but some companies have signalled early signs of stress.

“Two years ago, on our portfolio, depending on product, 20-25% of customers had an active gold loan outside. That number is now above 35% in all product categories. Secondly, in financial year 2026, across the industry, approximately Rs 4.7 lakh crore of gold loan disbursements happened to customers in deep delinquency, i.e., more than 90 days past due,” noted Jairam Sridharan, MD and CEO, Piramal Finance, in the post second quarter earnings call.

While the presence of a gold loan on a customer’s file is not yet an indicator of higher risk, the data is worth monitoring, he said.

“Depending on how you count, on a gross disbursement basis, anywhere from 15% to 22%, 23% of gross disbursements in gold loans over the last year have happened to customers who are 90 days plus past due on at least one of their live trades. A shockingly high number,” Sridharan said.

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Bajaj Finance also pointed out that Stage 2 and 3 assets rose by Rs 1,601 crore in the September quarter, including a Rs 1,047 crore increase in the gold loan business due to short-tenor schemes that are no longer offered. This took Stage 2 and 3 assets to 2.02% of loans, from 1.87% in the first quarter of FY27.

Krishnan Sitaraman, chief ratings officer at Crisil Ratings, said some customers appear to be struggling to adjust to new repayment structures. He pointed to regulatory changes that allow LTVs of up to 85% for loans of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, and to newer EMI-based products with monthly principal and interest payments, as opposed to a bullet repayment at the end.

Will growth slow?

Falling gold prices will not automatically lead to losses, as lenders can still auction gold in the event of a default. Loan growth could slow, but it is still expected to outpace other segments.

“Gold loans, which accounted for 8% of NBFC industry assets under management as of March 2026, are expected to remain the fastest-growing segment, with AUM expanding at a 40% CAGR over this fiscal and next, following a strong 78% growth last fiscal,” Crisil noted.

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Analysts say the entry of new players, growing formalisation and rapid expansion by existing players are widening the market, so the segment will remain among the fastest growing.

Sitaraman also points to the changing nature of borrowers as a driver of demand.

“In the past, gold loans used to be a loan of the last resort that borrowers used to borrow. But that has dramatically changed over time. We are looking at the promoters of micro, small and medium enterprises taking gold loans, using it for working capital requirements. So gold loans are used for multiple other uses,” Sitaraman said.

Attractive risk-adjusted returns and relatively benign ultimate credit losses should continue to draw lender interest, he said.

Shares under pressure

Nevertheless, shares of gold loan companies have been under pressure of late as worried investors sell.

Shares of Muthoot Finance have declined about 8.5% in the past five days, while Manappuram Finance has fallen over 11% and IIFL Finance 4% in the same period.

Investors will closely watch whether gold continues to fall and, if so, how things pan out for gold loan companies.