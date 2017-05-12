Honda Jazz Facelift expected to come to Indian markets next year

Images of mid-cycle facelift of Honda Jazz were revealed by the Japanese automaker today, showing the major changes made in the design language. This new avatar of the hatchback is expected to make its way to Indian markets sometime around the mid of 2018. The new Honda Jazz will compete with other contenders of dynamic premium hatchback market in the country.

Taking a glance at the images, one sees how well the reformed design seen on the recent generation of Honda family of cars has been incorporated in the 2018 Honda Jazz Facelift. The car comes up looking fresh without a whole lot of changes done to the design. Despite the minimal changes, the new Jazz has a sporty look to it.

The lines on the car give it a slimmer profile. Most of the changes have been done to the front and rear bumpers. The Honda Jazz Facelift gets an athletic-looking grille. The headlamps get new graphic and LED DRLs as well.

The Honda Jazz will get the two usual petrol engine options - 1.3-litre i-VTEC and 1.5-litre i-VTEC. One variant with a hybrid powertrain will also be up for sale in Japan.

The cockpit of 2018 Honda Jazz has been left mostly untouched by the design team. The dashboard and its components remain entirely the same to the previous model, while pictures of the interiors show dual-tone upholstery.

The new Honda Jazz also promises an array of driver-assist technologies like Pedestrian Collision Mitigation Steering System, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control and Traffic Sign Recognition along with others.

Honda has withheld the complete list of specifications, which it will release at the time of launch later this year in June.