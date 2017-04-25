SC tells Unitech to pay up or lose property

The Supreme Court came down heavily on real estate firm Unitech on Monday, asking it to pay up 14 per cent interest on the Rs 16.55 crore that 39 homebuyers invested in its Gurugram project by May 8.

The court refused to grant more time to Unitech Residential Resorts, which has delayed handing over of flats to homebuyers, and warned the firm that the property would be attached if it failed to pay up.



ALSO READ: Small and mid-sized cars may see hike in prices under GST



"Let these matters be listed on May 8 by which time the amount(s) as directed on earlier occasions shall be deposited, failing which this court may think of attaching the property of the appellant company," said a bench of justices Dipak Misra and A M Khanwilkar.

As many as 39 home buyers booked flats in Unitech's Vista housing project in Gurugram. The developer promised to handover the flats by 2012, but delayed it. Following this, the homebuyers sought a refund of their principal amount Rs 16.55 crore with interest.

On February 20, the court had directed the developer to deposit 14 per cent interest on Rs 16.55 crore invested by the home buyers with the interest being calculated from January 1, 2010. It had asked the real estate major to deposit the amount with the apex court registry.

The bench had directed the registry to disburse 90 per cent of this amount to home buyers on pro rata basis, as was done while giving refund of the principal amount. However, it had said that issue of compensation will be deliberated upon later.

The court on January 12 had directed that Rs 2 crore deposited by Unitech with its registry as principal amount, be distributed among 39 home buyers